Ladies Who Sing Leonard Cohen To Perform At Memo Music Hall This Week

Devorah, Gabriella Cohen, Alma Zygier, Sophia Tuv (Israel), Galit Klas, Bonnie Love, Shkolnik and Laure Lauren Glezer N Glezer are the Ladies Who Sing Leonard.
This Thursday the music of Leonard Cohen will be performed by an all-female cast paying homage to one of Canada’s greatest songwriters.
There will also be a surprise guest on the night.
Doors Open 7pm, Showtime 8-10pm
TICKETS
PREMIUM SEATS – $55+bf
A-RESERVE SEATS -$45+bf –
GENERAL ADMISSION – $30+bf
GA AT DOOR – $35 (if available)
https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/ladies-who-sing-leonard/
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook