Ladies Who Sing Leonard Cohen To Perform At Memo Music Hall This Week

Devorah, Gabriella Cohen, Alma Zygier, Sophia Tuv (Israel), Galit Klas, Bonnie Love, Shkolnik and Laure Lauren Glezer N Glezer are the Ladies Who Sing Leonard.

This Thursday the music of Leonard Cohen will be performed by an all-female cast paying homage to one of Canada’s greatest songwriters.

There will also be a surprise guest on the night.

Doors Open 7pm, Showtime 8-10pm

TICKETS

PREMIUM SEATS – $55+bf

A-RESERVE SEATS -$45+bf –

GENERAL ADMISSION – $30+bf

GA AT DOOR – $35 (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/ladies-who-sing-leonard/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments