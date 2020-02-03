 Ladies Who Sing Leonard Cohen To Perform At Memo Music Hall This Week - Noise11.com
Ladies Who Sing Leonard

Ladies Who Sing Leonard

Ladies Who Sing Leonard Cohen To Perform At Memo Music Hall This Week

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2020

in News

Devorah, Gabriella Cohen, Alma Zygier, Sophia Tuv (Israel), Galit Klas, Bonnie Love, Shkolnik and Laure Lauren Glezer N Glezer are the Ladies Who Sing Leonard.

This Thursday the music of Leonard Cohen will be performed by an all-female cast paying homage to one of Canada’s greatest songwriters.

There will also be a surprise guest on the night.

Doors Open 7pm, Showtime 8-10pm
TICKETS
PREMIUM SEATS – $55+bf
A-RESERVE SEATS -$45+bf –
GENERAL ADMISSION – $30+bf
GA AT DOOR – $35 (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/ladies-who-sing-leonard/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Leonard Cohen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Renee Geyer at The Age Music Victoria Awards photo by Ros O'Gorman
Memo Music Hall To Jazz Up Ahead of Melbourne Cup

Memo Music Hall will become Melbourne’s jazz hub in a lead-up to Melbourne Cup. The iconic Melbourne music venue will host the Memo St Kilda Jazz Summit for the three days leading up to the Melbourne Cup.

October 16, 2019
Loretta Miller and Her Boyfriends
Loretta Miller and Her Boyfriends to replace Alma Zygier at MEMO Music Hall for Summer Sounds of St Kilda

Loretta Miller of The Dusty Millers will replace Alma Zygier at MEMO Music Hall on January 19.

January 8, 2019
Kate Ceberano performs at APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
The 11th Heart of St Kilda Concert Serves Another Feast of Talent For 2018

The 11th annual Heart of St Kilda concert has another top shelf tine-up of talent for 2018.

August 15, 2018