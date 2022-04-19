Liam Gallagher Goes Sole With New Shoe Line - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher is “glad” to be launching a shoe line with Adidas Spezial.

Gallagher – in collaboration with the sports brand – is debuting his new “incredible” trainer line LG2SPZL and to celebrate is putting on a charity gig at the The King George’s Hall in Blackburn on 27 April.

Gallagher said: “I’m glad to announce my new collaboration with adidas Spezial. It’s our take on the one and only Barrington Smash and it’s absolutely incredible. And if that’s not enough to blow your wig off, I’m going to be playing The King George’s Hall in Blackburn, Lancashire. All proceeds from the gig will be in aid of Nightsafe, a local homeless charity.”

The show – which will be an intimate affair at an 1800 capacity venue – will be the perfect place to hear new tracks from the upcoming album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ – which is due out on 27 May – for the first time.

The band The Illicits will support Liam at the show, who are signed to Alan McGee’s Creation 23 label and have already opened for Primal Scream, DMA’s and Miles Kane.

Following this benefit gig, Liam will hit the road to tour the UK and Ireland – hitting venues in Manchester, Belfast. Glasgow – in June and August.

