Liam Gallagher Rules Out Collaboration With Damon Albarn

Noel Gallagher was asked by his Twitter followers if he’d be up for teaming up with his former band’s biggest Britpop rivals Blur’s lead singer, but the Gallagher was less than impressed.

When one follower pleaded: “collaborate with damon that’d be celestial bumbaclart etc (sic)”, Liam replied: “Nah not interested.”

Another Twitter user then suggested Liam should record a song with Damon’s cartoon band Gorillaz, to which he quipped: “Music for nerds and hipsters.”

The interest in a collaboration between the pair comes after Liam recently insisted he has never warred with Damon over a girl, after Noel Gallagher blamed the famous Oasis versus Blur feud on their falling out.

Noel claimed that the war between the two iconic bands in the 90s was caused by his estranged sibling, and Damon, 52, fighting over an unnamed woman.

But Liam soon shot down those claims, saying he and Albarn – whom he jokingly called “Dermot Oblong” – have always been pals, and insisting it was Noel who started the feud with his infamous remark in which he wished Damon and his band mate Alex James would “get AIDS and die”.

Liam – who has been locked in a fierce feud with Noel since Oasis split in 2009 – tweeted: “Just for the record me and Dermot oblong never fell out over a girl or boy we always had the craic think things turned nasty when Noel Gallagher wished he Dermot caught AIDS and die not Rkid’s finest moment as you were LG x (sic)”

The ‘Shockwave’ hitmaker also denied Noel’s claim there was “a lot of cocaine involved” in the spat, as he insists he never partook in the illegal substance whilst spending time with Blur.

He added: “And I’ve never done cocaine with any of that lot out of blue Rkid you and your witch need to up yer game (sic)”

In Noel’s original comments, the Oasis songwriter-and-guitarist said: “Liam and Damon were shagging the same bird and there was a lot of cocaine involved. That’s where the germ of it grew from.”

What’s more, Alan McGee – who signed Oasis to his Creation Records label – backed up Noel’s claims in quotes reportedly taken from a new book.

He said: “There was a situation with a girl. That created the Britpop war. Damon shagging somebody close to Liam. It was one of many women Damon was friendly with.

“Then he got off with her for a one-night stand and that created the rub. They were all goading each other after that.”

Liam has also responded to Alan’s claims, insisting he will “get slapped” if he doesn’t “keep [his] fucking mouth shut”.

He tweeted: “And as for you McGee you fucking wasp keep your fucking mouth shout about me or you’ll get slapped as you were LG x (sic)”

