Liam Gallagher To Release Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher To Release Christmas Song

November 20, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed as a special guest for Action For Children’s ‘Starry Night’ event, and he will reveal the track – and accompanying music video – to those in attendance on December 8.

While Liam will be part of the special night to unveil his song ‘All You’re Dreaming Of…’, he will also donate all of the single’s proceeds to the organisation.

Other confirmed guests for the event include Leona Lewis and Jessica Hynes, Channel 4’s Jon Snow will be the host.

For £10 per household, tickets will give punters access to a mix of live performances, classic carols and readings.
Action For Children looks to provide help for youngsters in the UK in need of a hot meal, a safe place to sleep or a present this Christmas.

In a statement, Liam recently said: “‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year.

“Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

Liam sings: “What are you dreaming of? / Is It the kind of love that’ll be there when the world is at its worst?”

Liam is hoping the track will be in with the chance of claiming the UK’s 2020 Christmas Number One.

Asked if it will be No1 in December, he said: “Who knows but it’s gonna be rite up there you gotta be in it to win it (sic)”

‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is a standalone track, with Liam telling his 3.4 million followers his new album is “nowhere near finished”.

Asked if there is a release date for his follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, he replied: “When it’s done I’ll put it it out album nowhere near finished this is a 1 off single (sic)”

