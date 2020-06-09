 Little Britain Withdrawn From Streaming Services Over Blackface #BlackLivesMatter - Noise11.com
Little Britain Withdrawn From Streaming Services Over Blackface #BlackLivesMatter

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ hit comedy series ‘Little Britain’ and its sequel ‘Some Fly With Me’ has been removed from streaming services including Netflix and the BBC over the controversial blackface sketches.

In a series of sketches Matt Lucas often played Thai bride Ting Tong while David Walliams played the black woman blackface character Desiree DeVere.

With the #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations the sentiment of the show has been reviewed and found unacceptable by standards today.

“Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer,” a spokesperson for the BBC said in a statement. The show is also not under consideration for any more sequels.
Walliams and Lucas reunited for a Little Britain sketch for the BBC via Comic Relief just four weeks ago for the Big Night In to raise money for the Children in Need charity.

In 2017 Lucas said in an interview “If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters.

“Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now.”

