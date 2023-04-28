BBC Producing When Blondie Came To Britain Documentary - Noise11.com

The BBC is working on a new documentary about the first time Blondie came to the UK. ‘When Blondie Came To Britain’ is in the works now and guitarist and founding member Chris Stein mentioned it on his socials.

Debbie and me at my apartment. Today we were shooting for a BBC documentary called When Blondie Came To Britain that’ll be out later this year

‘When Blondie Came To Britain’ is part of an ongoing series of BBC specials. They have also made ‘When Nirvana Came To Britain’ and ‘When Tina Turner Came To Britain’,

Blondie performed in London at the Roundhouse for the very first time on 5 March, 1978. The setlist was:

X Offender (from Blondie, 1976)

Detroit 442 (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

A Shark in Jets Clothing (from Blondie, 1976)

In the Sun (from Blondie, 1976)

Little Girl Lies (from Blondie, 1976)

(I’m Always Touched by Your) Presence, Dear (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Fan Mail (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Look Good in Blue (from Blondie, 1976)

Man Overboard (from Blondie, 1976)

Rifle Range (from Blondie, 1976)

In the Flesh (from Blondie, 1976)

Cautious Lip (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

I’m on E (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Kung Fu Girls (from Blondie, 1976)

Love at the Pier (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

My Obsession (The Rolling Stones cover)

Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45) (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Kidnapper (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Rip Her to Shreds (from Blondie, 1976)

Youth Nabbed as Sniper (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Kung Fu Girls (from Blondie, 1976)

Denise (from Plastic Letters, 1977)

Jet Boy (New York Dolls cover)

I Love Playing With Fire (The Runaways cover)

Funtime (Iggy Pop cover)

