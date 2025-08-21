Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ to Premiere Exclusively For Australia in Melbourne in August 2026 - Noise11.com

‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ is coming to Melbourne in August 2026.

Producers Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Paul Dainty AO, and TEG Dainty have confirmed A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will make its national premiere in August 2026.

‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ was written by New Zealand filmmaker Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, Bohemian Rhapsody) and produced by Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots) and Bob Gaudio (Jersey Girls).

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — an incisive book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bob Gaudio where he talks about working with Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand:

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. Australia has always been home to some of his most passionate and loyal fans. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honour his legacy than seeing A BEAUTIFUL NOISE produced in Melbourne, Australia, where he gave so many people so much joy.”

‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ was crafted in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself. Neil writes:

The idea of a Broadway musical about my life has always been a daunting one. It wasn’t until the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease prematurely ended my touring career that I started to seriously consider the prospect.

I say “prematurely” because my heart and soul would tour until the day I die if only my body would cooperate. My friend and longtime producer Bob Gaudio had some success with his little show, Jersey Boys (perhaps you’ve heard of it?), so I went to him for some guidance on where to begin.

Bob brought in Ken Davenport and together they built the incredible creative team that became, A Beautiful Noise. When Anthony McCarten came on board, we spent hours talking. It was his idea to frame the show in the context of therapy sessions. I loved the idea and never shied away from talking about my years of psychoanalysis. There used to be a stigma around talking about mental health and thankfully through the years, it’s become an important and accepted topic of conversation.

Sitting in the theatre and watching the show has itself been therapeutic: reliving some joyful and some of the painful parts of my life, wishing perhaps that if I could only make a few edits in the script, it would change some of the reality of what I was seeing. But in the end, coming to terms with my life and accepting it has somehow come full circle.

I feel fortunate and full of gratitude for all the people in my life. It is each of them who have impacted and shaped me in their own way to get me to the place where I am now…a better man. A better father. A better husband. A better songwriter.

I’d like to thank Marcia and Jaye, this story wouldn’t be possible without you. My children and grandchildren for your most important supporting roles in my life. My wife, Katie, who encouraged me to keep going through this process and finally, to Dr. Lu Katzman, my long-time therapist who inspired this story. May she rest in peace.

The Australian production comes from the same producing team behind TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. “Bringing A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Melbourne is extremely special for me,” said Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY. “I’ve had the great privilege of working with Neil as his Australian promoter for decades, and this production is a powerful celebration of his life and music. I know Melbourne audiences will be moved by the joy, emotion, and unforgettable songs that have made Neil a legend.”

“The good times never seemed so good for our calendar of major events—this musical is yet another reason Melbourne is the cultural and major-events capital of the nation,” said Minister Dimopoulos, emphasising the show’s potential to invigorate the city’s economy and cultural life.

Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria, added: “Melbourne isn’t just the nation’s sporting capital—it’s the cultural capital, too—indeed, Australian premieres like this highlight what makes us ‘Every bit different.’”

Over nearly five decades, Neil Diamond headlined seven major concert tours across the country. First in 1976 with the Thank You Australia tour, including legendary performances at Festival Hall (Brisbane), Hordern Pavilion (Sydney), and the Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne).

He also toured Australia in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2005, 2011, 2015.

Neil’s live album Hot August Night topped the charts for a staggering 29 weeks. It is one of the longest-running number-one albums of its era in Australia and remained in the charts for 65 weeks overall.

Neil Diamond’s first top 10 hit was ‘Sweet Caroline’ in May, 1969 reaching no.3.

‘Holy Holy’ just five months later in October 1969 also reached no 3 in Australia.

But they were not the first Neil Diamond song to go to number one in Australia. Three years early in 1966 The Monkees had a no. 1 hit in Australia with the Neil song ‘I’m A Believer’.

Neil was one of the most successful international acts on the Australian charts of the 1970s. His top 10 hits included:

‘Cracklin’ Rosie’ (no 2, 1970)

‘I Am … I Said’ (no 10, 1971)

‘Song Sung Blue’ (no 5, 1972)

‘Longfellow Serenade’ (no 7, 1974)

‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ (no 4, 1978)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL will make its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at The Princess Theatre.

