After 50 years The Who – Live at The Oval 1971 Finally Officially Released - Noise11.com

On September 18, 1971, The Who took the stage at The Oval cricket ground in Kennington, south London, and delivered a performance that has been remembered as legendary and up until now, unreleased.

The show was staged as Goodbye Summer: A Rock Concert in Aid of Famine Relief for the People of Bangladesh, a benefit event that drew an estimated 35,000 fans.

What they saw was The Who at the height of their powers, combining newly minted songs from Who’s Next with the ferocity of their established classics. Who’s Next had been released just six weeks earlier.

The night then ended with Pete Townshend and Keith Moon smashing their instruments in a display of destruction that became the ultimate Who trademark.

For whatever reason, tthis concert, captured by Glyn Johns on 8-track analog tapes using the Pye Mobile Recording Unit, remained unreleased for more than five decades. Only poor-quality bootlegs kept the performance alive in fan circles. Now, more than 50 years later, the reels have been resurrected and newly mixed by Bob Pridden and Richard Whittaker, then mastered by Jon and Layla Astley. The result is Live at The Oval 1971, finally giving this historic show the release it deserves.

With a cover illustration by Josh Townshend, liner notes from Who historian Andy Neill, and a mix that strips away the mud of the bootlegs, the album places the listener directly into the electric atmosphere of that September afternoon. The performance is raw, unpredictable, and essential, showing The Who in transition from the power-pop of their early years to the widescreen ambitions of Who’s Next.

Historic Details of The Oval 1971 Concert

Event: Goodbye Summer: A Rock Concert in Aid of Famine Relief for the People of Bangladesh

Date & Venue: September 18, 1971 – The Oval, Kennington, South London

Attendance: Approximately 35,000

Recording: Captured by Glyn Johns with the Pye Mobile Recording Unit on 8-track analog tapes

Mixing & Mastering: Mixed by Bob Pridden and Richard Whittaker (October–November 2024); mastered by Jon and Layla Astley (November 2024)

Release Date: August 22, 2025 across multiple formats, including CD, streaming, and limited-edition 180-gram vinyl

Highlights: Early live versions of Who’s Next material, extended jams, and a finale featuring the destruction of instruments

Tracklisting – Live at The Oval 1971

So Glad To See Ya

Summertime Blues

My Wife

Love Ain’t For Keeping

I Can’t Explain

Substitute

Bargain

Behind Blue Eyes

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Baby Don’t You Do It

Pinball Wizard

See Me, Feel Me / Listening To You

My Generation

Naked Eye

Magic Bus

The Who’s Live Album Discography

The Who have long been defined by their power on stage, and their live albums document every phase of their history. For than a dozen previously released live albums have documented the power of a Who show.

Live at Leeds – 1970

Who’s Last – 1984

Join Together – 1990

Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970 – 1996

BBC Sessions – 2000

Blues to the Bush – 2000

Live at the Royal Albert Hall – 2003

Live from Toronto – 2006

View from a Backstage Pass – 2007

Greatest Hits Live – 2010

Live at Hull 1970 – 2012

Quadrophenia Live in London – 2014

Live in Hyde Park – 2015

Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2004 – 2017

Tommy Live at the Royal Albert Hall – 2017

Live at the Fillmore East 1968 – 2018

The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley – 2023

Live at Shea Stadium 1982 – 2024

Live at The Oval 1971 – 2025

Live at The Oval 1971 is the missing piece of The Who’s story. It bridges the feral energy of Live at Leeds with the stadium-sized force the band would later unleash worldwide. Where Leeds captures the band in a club-like intensity, The Oval showcases them in full flight, carrying the weight of new anthems like “Won’t Get Fooled Again” into a larger-than-life setting. It’s The Who not just playing songs but reshaping the language of live rock.

