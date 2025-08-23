After 50 years The Who – Live at The Oval 1971 Finally Officially Released - Noise11.com

On September 18, 1971, The Who took the stage at The Oval cricket ground in Kennington, south London, and delivered a performance that has been remembered as legendary and up until now, unreleased.
The show was staged as Goodbye Summer: A Rock Concert in Aid of Famine Relief for the People of Bangladesh, a benefit event that drew an estimated 35,000 fans.
What they saw was The Who at the height of their powers, combining newly minted songs from Who’s Next with the ferocity of their established classics. Who’s Next had been released just six weeks earlier.
The night then ended with Pete Townshend and Keith Moon smashing their instruments in a display of destruction that became the ultimate Who trademark.
For whatever reason, tthis concert, captured by Glyn Johns on 8-track analog tapes using the Pye Mobile Recording Unit, remained unreleased for more than five decades. Only poor-quality bootlegs kept the performance alive in fan circles. Now, more than 50 years later, the reels have been resurrected and newly mixed by Bob Pridden and Richard Whittaker, then mastered by Jon and Layla Astley. The result is Live at The Oval 1971, finally giving this historic show the release it deserves.
With a cover illustration by Josh Townshend, liner notes from Who historian Andy Neill, and a mix that strips away the mud of the bootlegs, the album places the listener directly into the electric atmosphere of that September afternoon. The performance is raw, unpredictable, and essential, showing The Who in transition from the power-pop of their early years to the widescreen ambitions of Who’s Next.
Historic Details of The Oval 1971 Concert
Event: Goodbye Summer: A Rock Concert in Aid of Famine Relief for the People of Bangladesh
Date & Venue: September 18, 1971 – The Oval, Kennington, South London
Attendance: Approximately 35,000
Recording: Captured by Glyn Johns with the Pye Mobile Recording Unit on 8-track analog tapes
Mixing & Mastering: Mixed by Bob Pridden and Richard Whittaker (October–November 2024); mastered by Jon and Layla Astley (November 2024)
Release Date: August 22, 2025 across multiple formats, including CD, streaming, and limited-edition 180-gram vinyl
Highlights: Early live versions of Who’s Next material, extended jams, and a finale featuring the destruction of instruments
Tracklisting – Live at The Oval 1971
So Glad To See Ya
Summertime Blues
My Wife
Love Ain’t For Keeping
I Can’t Explain
Substitute
Bargain
Behind Blue Eyes
Won’t Get Fooled Again
Baby Don’t You Do It
Pinball Wizard
See Me, Feel Me / Listening To You
My Generation
Naked Eye
Magic Bus
The Who’s Live Album Discography
The Who have long been defined by their power on stage, and their live albums document every phase of their history. For than a dozen previously released live albums have documented the power of a Who show.
Live at Leeds – 1970
Who’s Last – 1984
Join Together – 1990
Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970 – 1996
BBC Sessions – 2000
Blues to the Bush – 2000
Live at the Royal Albert Hall – 2003
Live from Toronto – 2006
View from a Backstage Pass – 2007
Greatest Hits Live – 2010
Live at Hull 1970 – 2012
Quadrophenia Live in London – 2014
Live in Hyde Park – 2015
Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2004 – 2017
Tommy Live at the Royal Albert Hall – 2017
Live at the Fillmore East 1968 – 2018
The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley – 2023
Live at Shea Stadium 1982 – 2024
Live at The Oval 1971 – 2025
Live at The Oval 1971 is the missing piece of The Who’s story. It bridges the feral energy of Live at Leeds with the stadium-sized force the band would later unleash worldwide. Where Leeds captures the band in a club-like intensity, The Oval showcases them in full flight, carrying the weight of new anthems like “Won’t Get Fooled Again” into a larger-than-life setting. It’s The Who not just playing songs but reshaping the language of live rock.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook