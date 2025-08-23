 Cheap Trick Announce New Album All Washed Up and Release Single Twelve Gates - Noise11.com
Cheap Trick have unveiled their new single Twelve Gates, a track that sets the stage for the band’s 21st studio album All Washed Up, arriving November 14, 2025 via BMG.

The record will be released digitally, on CD, on standard black vinyl, and as a special limited-edition “Orange Marble” LP, capped at just 1,000 copies through the band’s D2C store.

Bassist Tom Petersson describes Twelve Gates as “one of my favorites on the album,” while singer Robin Zander calls the new record “just one more great album from the best rock band in the world.” Produced by the band with Julian Raymond and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, All Washed Up was recorded through 2024 in Nashville and Los Angeles.

All Washed Up Tracklist
All Washed Up
All Wrong Long Gone
The Riff That Won’t Quit
Bet It All
The Best Thing
Twelve Gates
Bad Blood
Dancing With The Band
Love Gone
A Long Way To Worcester

Wham Boom Bang Tour Dates 2025

Cheap Trick will continue their never-ending tour run with shows stretching through the end of 2025, including a return to Japan and arena dates in the U.S. with Heart.

August
20 – Rhinebeck, NY – Dutchess County Fair
21 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair
28 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fair – LB Day Amphitheatre
31 – Pueblo, CO – Colorado State Fair
September
19 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre
20 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
29 – Osaka, JP – Grand Cube
October
1 – Tokyo, JP – Budokan
11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort
12 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center *
21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *
22 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center *
24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live *
25 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Memorial Auditorium *
November
9 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino – The Showroom *
11 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre *
14 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *
16 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre *
18 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center +
23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +
December
2 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena +
4 – Green Bay, WI – Reach Center +
5 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *
7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall *
(* Newly announced dates / + with Heart)

Formed in Rockford, Illinois in 1973, Cheap Trick combined the melodic instincts of British Invasion pop with the raw punch of American hard rock. The classic lineup of Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, and Bun E. Carlos became one of the most enduring acts of the late ’70s.

Their breakthrough came with 1979’s Cheap Trick at Budokan, a live album recorded in Japan that catapulted I Want You To Want Me and Surrender onto the world stage. Through the 1980s they maintained a steady chart presence, hitting No. 1 in 1988 with The Flame from the album Lap of Luxury.

Cheap Trick’s reputation as both a hit-making band and a ferocious live act carried them into the 21st century, leading to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Cheap Trick Discography
Cheap Trick (1977)
In Color (1977)
Heaven Tonight (1978)
Dream Police (1979)
All Shook Up (1980)
One on One (1982)
Next Position Please (1983)
Standing on the Edge (1985)
The Doctor (1986)
Lap of Luxury (1988)
Busted (1990)
Woke Up with a Monster (1994)
Cheap Trick (1997)
Special One (2003)
Rockford (2006)
The Latest (2009)
Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello (2016)
We’re All Alright! (2017)
Christmas Christmas (2017)
In Another World (2021)
All Washed Up (2025)

