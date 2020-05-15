 Lucy Durack, Silvie Paladino and the American Psycho Cast To Appear In Episode 4 of Big Night In - Noise11.com
Lucy Durack in Wicked photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lucy Durack in Wicked photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lucy Durack, Silvie Paladino and the American Psycho Cast To Appear In Episode 4 of Big Night In

by Announcement on May 15, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Popular Australian actor and singer Lucy Durack, much-loved songstress Silvie Paladino and the cast of American Psycho – The Musical will entertain viewers of Episode 4 of live variety digital show, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Big Night In with John Foreman on May 20 at 7pm.

Lucy Durack has fast become one of Australia’s leading ladies of stage and screen with a list of major roles including Glinda the Good Witch in the original Australian cast of Wicked, and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical for which she won both the Sydney Theatre and Helpmann Award and Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical. She played Sophie in The Letdown (Netflix/ABC) and was one of the judges on Australia’s Got Talent. For the interview with John she will be joined by her husband Christopher Horsey, Australian entertainer, director, choreographer (Hot Shoe Shuffle, Tap Dogs).

Singer Silvie Paladino has been credited as being one of the greatest female voices in Australia. She is well known to Australian audiences through her regular appearances on Carols by Candlelight, toured nationally with her own show, sung with symphony orchestras around Australia and performed for celebrated theatre composers Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz. This week’s show will conclude with a spectacular performance by Paladino, who will be joined (virtually) by the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

The cast of American Psycho –The Musical, who were scheduled to perform at Arts Centre Melbourne before COVID-19, will join John for a song and interview with lead actor Ben Gerrard.

Tania Doko, best known for her success in Australian ARIA award winning pop duo, Bachelor Girl, will also be a special guest in Episode 3 of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Big Night In. Since moving to Sweden in 2011, Doko has co-written and featured on hit records for The Veronicas, Tina Arena, Jessica Mauboy, Samantha Jade, Taylor Dayne, Delta Goodrem and Swedish Eurovision 2016 winner Måns Zelmerlöw.

Arts Centre Melbourne’s Big Night In has recorded more than 26,000 views on the first three episodes, plus more than 150,000 views of the three Aussie Pops Orchestra finale songs across social media. Singer Ricki-Lee’s performance of ‘What the World Needs Now’ with the orchestra on this week’s episode has had more than 16,000 Facebook views. Audiences can also watch the song on You Tube here.

Big Night In regular Trevor Ashley will delight as Liza Minnelli and Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating will provide some satirical political commentary. Past guests who have joined John Foreman include Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore, Bert and Patti Newton, Vika and Linda Bull, Gretel Killeen, Aled Jones, Rob Mills, Sam Mac, Josh Piterman and Meghan Picerno.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 15 March the cancellation of all scheduled performances and events and temporary closure of its buildings to the public due to COVID-19. Now Arts Centre Melbourne is focussed on finding new ways to engage with audiences, including the digital online hub – Together with You.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne’s Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne’s website.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman
Weekly – Episode 4 on Wednesday 20 May, 2020 at 7pm
artscentremelbourne.com.au
#ACMWithYou

