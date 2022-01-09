Madame Tussauds To Display New David Bowie Figure - Noise11.com

On what would have been his 75th birthday, Madame Tussauds London has today released never-before-seen images from David Bowie’s 1983 sitting with their artists as the London landmark announces a new upcoming figure of the late, great, icon of sound and vision. This will be the second David Bowie figure to feature at the famous Baker Street attraction.

Bowie, who was born and bred in London, had his first figure unveiled in 1983 during the height of his Let’s Dance era. Bowie was heavily involved in the original creation of his likeness, attending a sitting with Madame Tussauds London artists in June 1983 to provide hundreds of precise measurements, hair and skin colour references to ensure complete accuracy – down to the anisocoria that gave Bowie his signature gaze. Bowie’s contributions to the 1983 sitting continue to help the Madame Tussauds London artists sculpting his new figure for 2022.

Named the ‘greatest rock star ever’ by Rolling Stone magazine, Bowie’s yet to be unveiled figure will both honour and celebrate his immortal body of work and ongoing legacy, which continues to inspire so many of the musical heroes that can be seen under Madame Tussauds London’s roof today.

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London said, “David Bowie is one of music’s greats. On what would have been his 75th birthday the most fitting tribute for Madame Tussauds London to give to our old friend is the creation of a new figure. His music inspired the masses and, for so many, changed the way they viewed themselves, and we hope remembering him here will ensure that it continues to do so for centuries to come.

“We felt privileged to work with him back in the ’80s and are just as honoured to work with his estate now to continue the legacy of this truly outstanding music career.”

Bowie’s new likeness will be just one of the exciting figures set to join Madame Tussauds London’s reimagined music zone, billed as the most unique festival experience ever, launching in March 2022.

Fans should keep an eye on Madame Tussauds London’s social channels over the coming weeks for more news on David Bowie’s upcoming arrival.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



