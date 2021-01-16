 Marianne Faithfull Is Making An Album With Australia's Warren Ellis - Noise11.com
Marianne Faithfull

Marianne Faithfull

Marianne Faithfull Is Making An Album With Australia’s Warren Ellis

by Music-News.com on January 16, 2021

in News

Warren Ellis from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Marianne Faithfull have confirmed details of their upcoming ‘She Walks In Beauty’ collection – which is set to be released on April 30 – and she has been eyeing up the project for a long time.

Referencing her long-time friend and manager Francois Ravard, Marianne said: “It was Francois who put it together and made it happen.

“And it was him who persuaded Warren to commit, which was really difficult because Warren’s doing so many things.”

They worked on the record in part at her London home just before and after lockdown, and Marianne – who battled Covid-19 herself – has admitted it could be her last.

She told The Guardian newspaper: “I may not be able to sing ever again. Maybe that’s over. I would be incredibly upset if that was the case, but, on the other hand, I am 74.

“I don’t feel cursed and I don’t feel invincible. I just feel fucking human. But what I do believe in, which gives me hope, I do believe in miracles.

“You know, the doctor, this really nice National Health doctor, she came to see me and she told me that she didn’t think my lungs would ever recover.

“And where I finally ended up is: OK, maybe they won’t, but maybe, by a miracle, they will. I don’t know why I believe in miracles. I just do.”

Although she has recovered from the illness, she is still suffering with a few lasting effects.

She explained: “Three things: the memory, fatigue and my lungs are still not OK – I have to have oxygen and all that stuff.

“The side-effects are so strange. Some people come back from it but they can’t walk or speak. Awful.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jim Sclavunos, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Barry Harvey, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Sells His Recording Rights

Mick Fleetwood is the latest superstar to sell his catalogue. Fleetwood, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has handed over his future royalties from his recorded works to BMG.

6 hours ago
Beck Bogert Appice Tim Bogert left
R.I.P. Bass Player Tim Bogert at 76

One-time Vanilla Fudge and Jeff Beck Group bass player Tim Bogert has passed away at the age of 76.

2 days ago
Gaynor Bunning
R.I.P. Australian 60s Pop Star Gaynor Bunning

Gaynor Bunning, one of Australia’s early pop stars of the 60s, has died in Queensland at the age of 82.

3 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman
Ringo Starr Wants To Do It In Road

Ringo Starr has been spending the Covid-19 lockdown recording music, painting and keeping fit at the Los Angeles home he shares with his wife, former Bond girl Barbara Bach, 73, but he's ready to play some shows with his All Star Band now.

4 days ago
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Barry Gibb On Track For No 1 UK Album

Barry Gibb is on track for his very first UK Number 1 as a solo artist with Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook (Vol. 1).

5 days ago
Nick Kontonicolas and Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Pays Tribute To His Late Father-In-Law Johnny Cash with ‘I’ve Been Around’

Country legend Marty Stuart has honored his late father-in-law and, Johnny Cash with a newly released music video for the song ‘I’ve Been Around’.

5 days ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
David Bowie Dylan and Lennon Covers Officially Released

Two widely bootlegged David Bowie covers, Bob Dylan’s ‘Trying To Get The Heaven’ and John Lennon’s ‘Mother’ have been officially released.

6 days ago