Marianne Faithfull’s Vital Montreux Performances Compiled for Historic Release - Noise11.com

14 essential Marianne Faithfull live recordings from her five Montreux Jazz Festival shows between 1995 and 2009 have been compiled for an historic release ‘Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years’.

The Montreux Jazz Festival was essentially jazz when it was started by Claude Nobs, Geo Voumard and Rene Largel in 1967. It evolved to multiple genres and his hosted shows by Elton John, David Bowie, Marvin Gate, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen over the years.

This year marked the 55th year of the event. The 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival featured performances by Woodkid, Ibrahim Maalouf, Zucchero, Rag’n’Bone Man, Brandão Faber Hunger, Arlo Parks, Yseult, Altın Gün, Yussef Dayes Trio, Alfa Mist, Inhaler, Delgres, Raul Midón, Macha Gharibian, Robben Ford & Bill Evans, Isfar Sarabski, Nubya Garcia, Christian Sands, Fred Hersch, Nathy Peluso, Priya Ragu, Fatoumata Diawara, Sofiane Pamart, Kid Francescoli and Sam Fischer.

Marianne Faithfull performed at the event in 1995, 1999, 2002, 2005 and 2009.

‘Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years’

1. Madame George Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 10th July 1995

2. Broken English Recorded live at Miles Davis Hall 13th July 2009

3. Times Square Recorded live at Auditorium Stavinski 11th July 2002

4. Guilt Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 3rd July 1999

5. Song For Nico Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 11th July 2002

6. Come Stay With Me Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 3rd July 1999

7. Sister Morphine Recorded live at Casino Barrière 6th July 2005

8. She Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 10th July 1995

9. Hold On Hold On Recorded live at Miles Davis Hall 13th July 2009

10. Solitude Recorded live at Miles Davis Hall 13th July 2009

11. Working Class Hero Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 3rd July 1999

12. Tower Song Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 3rd July 1999

13. Strange Weather Recorded live at Casino Barrière 6th July 2005

14. Why Dya Do It Recorded live at Auditorium Stravinski 10th July 1995

