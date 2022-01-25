Marilyn Manson Once Again Denies Sexual Assault Allegations - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson has denied “essentially raping” Evan Rachel Wood on the set of one of his music videos.

Last February, Wood claimed on Instagram that the musician had been emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive during their relationship, which lasted from 2007 until 2010. Manson, real name Brian Warner, denied the allegations.

In the first half of her two-part documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood accuses Manson of “essentially” raping her while they were filming a sex scene for the 2007 promo of Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand).

According to The Guardian, she claimed Manson, her boyfriend at the time, “started penetrating me for real” once the cameras were rolling and said she “was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences”.

Manson issued a response to the claims via his lawyer, who told E! News that Manson “did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses,” his lawyer, Howard King, continued.

He said that the Emmy nominee was “fully coherent” during the shoot and “heavily involved” in the planning of the music video, which took three days to complete.

“The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups,” King added.

The first part of Phoenix Rising premiered at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend and is expected to debut on HBO in March.

