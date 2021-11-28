Mark Hoppus Reflects On Life After Chemo - Noise11.com

Mark Hoppus reflected on his experience going through chemotherapy as he celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Hoppus marked America’s Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday by posting a photo of him sitting on the floor in front of a toilet, and in the caption, he reflected on his experience with cancer treatments.

“I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching,” he wrote in the caption. “If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am.”

In June, Hoppus announced that he had cancer and had been receiving treatment for three months. Later on, he shared that his diagnosis was stage VI diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a cancer that his mother had battled as well, but was hopeful as his health was looking up. By September, Mark announced that he was in remission.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” he posted on Instagram at the time. “Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

