Mark Seymour Calls On All Music Fans To Vaccinate - Noise11.com

 Mark Seymour Calls On All Music Fans To Vaccinate
Mark Seymour Calls On All Music Fans To Vaccinate

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2021

Mark Seymour has called on all music fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that live music can return to some sense of normality.

Seymour’s New South Wales shows in Sydney and Wollongong have been postponed to later this year for dates being worked on.

“I have some sad news,” Mark announced in a social media video. “We’ve had to cancel out New South Wales show. The 6th in Marrickville and the 7th in North Wollongong at Anitas. They have been postponed. I can’t tell you what the new dates are just yet but we have a couple of dates at the end of the year”.

Mark says to return to uninterrupted live performances fans need to get vaccinated. “I wish we could play live music but with much or pretty much all of the live music industry now it can’t really get back on its feet until enough Australians are vaccinated. It all gets down to that in the end,” he says.

“There is one single strategy that will get us back to close to normal and that is getting Australian vaccinated. Who is responsible for that?,” he added.

Mark’s two shows in Western Australia August 13 and 14 have also been postponed. His next show will be 14 August at the Brunswick Ballroom in Melbourne.

