Master’s Apprentices Have A Top 10 Album - Noise11.com

 Master's Apprentices Have A Top 10 Album
Masters Apprentices Choice Cuts

Master’s Apprentices Have A Top 10 Album

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Masters Apprentices are back in the Top 10. ‘Choice Cuts’ is the number 10 vinyl this week on ARIA’s Vinyl Chart.

‘Choice Cuts’, originally titled ‘Master’s Apprentices’, was the third Master’s Apprentices album. It contained the now classic ‘Because I Love You’. The song reached number 12 in Australia.

The ‘Because I Love You’ video was filmed in colour but broadcast in Black & White as colour television was still years away in Australia at the time.

‘Choice Cuts’ was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London in September 1970 and released in May 1971. The Masters Apprentices line-up was Jim Keays, Glenn Wheatley, Colin Burgess and Doug Ford. While at Abbey Road the band made good use of the equipment, using Paul McCartney’s grand piano on ‘Because I Love You’.

The album was recorded, mixed and mastered within a month. It peaked at number 11 in Australia.

Track Listing:

A1 Rio De Camero
A2 Michael
A3 Easy To Lie
A4 Because I Love You
A5 Catty

B1 Our Friend Owsley Stanley III
B2 Death Of A King
B3 Song For A Lost Gypsy
B4 I’m Your Satisfier
B5 Song For Joey – Part II

