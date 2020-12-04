 Max Merritt Tribute Planned For Final Episode of The Sound - Noise11.com

Max Merritt photo by Ros O'Gorman

Max Merritt Tribute Planned For Final Episode of The Sound

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2020

in News

Sunday’s episode of The Sound will pay tribute to the late Max Merritt.

Icons Russell Morris, Marcia Hines will be joined by Didirri, Andy Bull and Mia Wray to celebrate the life of New Zealand born and ARIA Hall of Famer Max Merritt, who passed away on 24 September 2020.

Last week Robert Rigby’s Ambition released the first Max Merritt album in 40 years. Max had been working on ‘I Can Dream’ in the last years of his life. It was always planned for release now but sadly Max didn’t make it through to see the release.

“He never lost his sense of humour. He was still going down to the Pommy pub in The Valley in LA two months ago,” promoter Michael Chugg recalls. 

Max Merritt had his first hit in Australia with ‘Hey, Western Union Man’ in 1969.

The big one was ‘Slipping Away’ in 1975. It reached no 2.

THE SOUND
SEASON 2

EPISODE 6
SUNDAY 6 DECEMBER, 6PM ON ABC TV + iview
REPEATS SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER, 1:30PM

Starring
Tash Sultana
Pendulum
Baker Boy & Dallas Woods featuring Sampa The Great
Courtney Barnett
Kita Alexander
Budjerah
A. Swayze & The Ghosts

Marcia Hines, Russell Morris, Didirri, Andy Bull and Mia Wray
pay tribute to
Max Merritt

Do Re Mi
‘From The Vault’

Hosted by
Jane Gazzo, Bridget Hustwaite

#TheSoundAU

http://www.noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan and George Harrison May 1 1970 Sessions Given Limited Release

A snap limited edition sale of the George Harrison and Bob Dylan sessions from May 1 1970 went on sale this week and sold out just as fast.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Has A New Lyric Video for ‘Run Rudolph Run’

Keith Richards’ Christmas song ‘Run Rudolph Run’ has a new Christmas video.

3 days ago
Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac
Peter Green To Be Immortalized In Book, DVD, CD

On February 25 2020 the friends of Peter Green gathered to honor the legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist. 

3 days ago
Max Merritt’s First Album In 40 Years Released – Michael Chugg Discusses Max

Legendary Australian promoter Michael Chugg was a lifelong friend of Max Merritt, who passed away on 24 September.

November 27, 2020
Alice Cooper Debuts His Hot Sauce

Alice Cooper has debuted his own line of Hot Sauce.

November 17, 2020
Max Merritt’s Posthumous Album ‘I Can Dream’ To Be Released

‘I Can Dream’, the final album by Max Merritt will be released on Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records.

November 14, 2020
Geezer Butler Black Sabbath Photo By Ros-OGorman
Geezer Butler Slams ‘Crude’ Cardi B

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler has blasted the hip-hop star's X-rated Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, which has courted controversy for its graphic sexual innuendos and its accompanying racy music video since its release in August.

November 12, 2020