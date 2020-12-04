Max Merritt Tribute Planned For Final Episode of The Sound - Noise11.com

Sunday’s episode of The Sound will pay tribute to the late Max Merritt.
Icons Russell Morris, Marcia Hines will be joined by Didirri, Andy Bull and Mia Wray to celebrate the life of New Zealand born and ARIA Hall of Famer Max Merritt, who passed away on 24 September 2020.
Last week Robert Rigby’s Ambition released the first Max Merritt album in 40 years. Max had been working on ‘I Can Dream’ in the last years of his life. It was always planned for release now but sadly Max didn’t make it through to see the release.
“He never lost his sense of humour. He was still going down to the Pommy pub in The Valley in LA two months ago,” promoter Michael Chugg recalls.
Max Merritt had his first hit in Australia with ‘Hey, Western Union Man’ in 1969.
The big one was ‘Slipping Away’ in 1975. It reached no 2.
