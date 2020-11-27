 Max Merritt’s First Album In 40 Years Released – Michael Chugg Discusses Max - Noise11.com

Max Merritt photo by Ros O'Gorman

Max Merritt’s First Album In 40 Years Released – Michael Chugg Discusses Max

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2020

in News

Legendary Australian promoter Michael Chugg was a lifelong friend of Max Merritt, who passed away on 24 September.

At that point Max had  just completed ‘I Can Dream’, a labour of love that was built over years.

“Once it started to get to the finished product we hoped Max would still be around,” Chuggi tells Noise11.com. “It was always going to come out. Everybody who involved with it, Wal Bishop, his manager, Jimbo Barton, the producer and Robert Rigby from Ambition, worked really, really hard to get it finished and get it out”.

Chuggi met Max when he was a teenager. “There were a couple of big shows, I was 14 or 15,” Chugg says. “There was one with Billy Thorpe and Screaming Lord Sutch. Thorpie nailed me that night. About three weeks later there was a show with a whole cavalcade of stars of the time on it, Digger Revell, Little Patti. I was sitting there, the second half started and this four piece band walked on stage. The guy had the most amazing voice. I was a big fan of soul music, the Joe Tex’s and the Otis Redding’s, the Sam Cooke’s. Max Merritt and the Meteors walked on stage and they blew my head off. It was right up there with Thorpie. Consqently when I went to Melbourne, those two guys had become very close. I loved Max. He was just a wonderful person”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Michael Chugg talking about Max Merritt.

Watch the video for ‘I Can Dream Can’t I

Max Merritt ‘I Can Dream’ was released today through Ambition.

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper Debuts His Hot Sauce

Alice Cooper has debuted his own line of Hot Sauce.

November 17, 2020
Max Merritt’s Posthumous Album ‘I Can Dream’ To Be Released

‘I Can Dream’, the final album by Max Merritt will be released on Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records.

November 14, 2020
Geezer Butler Black Sabbath Photo By Ros-OGorman
Geezer Butler Slams ‘Crude’ Cardi B

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler has blasted the hip-hop star's X-rated Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, which has courted controversy for its graphic sexual innuendos and its accompanying racy music video since its release in August.

November 12, 2020
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards ‘I’ll Croak When I Croak’

Keith Richards has escaped death several times over the years, from drug addiction and house fires to stage accidents, but he pays no attention to predictions of when he's going to die and insisted "I'll croak when I croak".

November 11, 2020
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook

Sir Barry Gibb has gathered his famous friends to revisit his Bee Gees songbook for ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1’.

November 6, 2020
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Classic Gets An Orchestrated Make-Over

‘Girl From The North Country’, the Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan classic included on Dylan’s ‘Nashville Skyline’, will have an all-new sound with the new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is released on 13 November 2020.

November 5, 2020
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Asks ‘The Universe Is Watching – What Happens Next?’

Stevie Wonder has delivered a powerful message about unity to the American people following the 2020 election.

November 5, 2020