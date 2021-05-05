Meet The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s Newest Supergroup - Noise11.com

Introducing The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s newest supergroup featuring Daryl Braithwaite, Russell Morris, Jack Jones of Southern Sons and Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc.
The Fabulous Caprettos having been working on their songs in stealth mode for the past year. The pandemic meant a lot of .wav files were sent around the country but as Australia normalises The Fabulous Caprettos will be “Together on stage the entire concert”.
The show will feature songs from the past with maybe one or two of the new tracks thrown in. All will be revealed when The Fabulous Caprettos perform their first show in Adelaide on May 21.
The Fabulous Caprettos dates are:
21 May, Adelaide, Bridgeway Hotel
22 May, Perth, Astor Theatre
28 May, Sydney, Coliseum Theatre
29 May, Wollongong, Anitas
30 May, Toronto, Toronto Hotel
4 June, Toowoomba, Rumours International
5 June, Tweed Heads, Twins Towns
11 June, Sydney, Revesby Workers
12 June, Ipswich, Falveys
13 June, Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter
19 June, Brisbane, Mansfield Tavern
24 June, Warragul, Gippsland Arts Centre
25 June, Geelong, Arts Centre
26 June, Melbourne, Palms
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook