Meet The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s Newest Supergroup - Noise11.com

Introducing The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s newest supergroup featuring Daryl Braithwaite, Russell Morris, Jack Jones of Southern Sons and Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc.

The Fabulous Caprettos having been working on their songs in stealth mode for the past year. The pandemic meant a lot of .wav files were sent around the country but as Australia normalises The Fabulous Caprettos will be “Together on stage the entire concert”.

The show will feature songs from the past with maybe one or two of the new tracks thrown in. All will be revealed when The Fabulous Caprettos perform their first show in Adelaide on May 21.

The Fabulous Caprettos dates are:

21 May, Adelaide, Bridgeway Hotel

22 May, Perth, Astor Theatre

28 May, Sydney, Coliseum Theatre

29 May, Wollongong, Anitas

30 May, Toronto, Toronto Hotel

4 June, Toowoomba, Rumours International

5 June, Tweed Heads, Twins Towns

11 June, Sydney, Revesby Workers

12 June, Ipswich, Falveys

13 June, Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter

19 June, Brisbane, Mansfield Tavern

24 June, Warragul, Gippsland Arts Centre

25 June, Geelong, Arts Centre

26 June, Melbourne, Palms

