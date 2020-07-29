 Melanie C To Release Album In October - Noise11.com

Melanie C

Melanie C To Release Album In October

by Music-News.com on July 30, 2020

in News

Spice Girls’ Melanie C has just dropped the third single, ‘In and Out Of Love’, which follows ‘Who I Am’ and ‘Blame It On Me’, and now she’s unveiled her upcoming eighth solo album – which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic – on social media.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m incredibly excited to announce that my new, self titled album, “Melanie C” will be out on October 2nd.⠀

‘Melanie C’ is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Version of Me’ and the ‘Northern Star’ singer – who is known as Sporty Spice in the ‘Viva Forever’ group – recently teased that the LP is “informed” by her alter ego.

The 46-year-old singer explained how she wanted to acknowledge her Spice Girls persona because Sporty will always be a part of her, whilst she teased that the album is “empowering and fun”.

She said: “I had this song going into the Spice shows where I was nervous about being Sporty again.

“But singing those songs in rehearsals I realised I am here, she is within me.
“It made me reflect on my life and inform this album.
“I wanted to make an album that really acknowledged that.
“I felt it was time to embrace everything about myself, Sporty, Melanie, mum, girlfriend, cleaner, cook, therapist.
“And I wanted it to be empowering and fun.”

On it being a new chapter, she added: “This one is different because I have massive new changes behind the scenes, new management.

“Not many people survived the cull.
“Importantly new A&R, and I was introduced to lots of new artists, songwriters and producers, it really feels like a new chapter.”

Among the new artists the pop star is in touch with his Nadia Rose, who she has recorded a collaboration with for the record called ‘Fearless’.

Melanie has long gushed about how much of a fan she is of the 27-year-old Croydon rapper.

The track-listing for ‘Melanie C’ is:
1. ‘Who I Am’
2. ‘Blame It On Me’
3. ‘Good Enough’
4. ‘Escape’
5. ‘Overload’
6. ‘Fearless’ (feat Nadia Rose)
7. ‘Here I Am’
8. ‘Nowhere To Run’
9. ‘In and Out Of Love’
10. ‘End of Everything’

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Malik B The Roots
Malik B of The Roots Dies Aged 47

Malik B (Malik Abdul Balik) of The Roots has died at age 47 the band has confirmed.

4 hours ago
Michael Spiby of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves Debut New Song ‘Tribal’

The Badloves fans who watched their recent webcasts would have previewed the new song ‘Tribal’. ‘Tribal’ will be officially unveiled as a single this week ahead of the band’s Memo Music Hall live stream next Monday.

1 day ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Requests A Grand Piano

Nick Cave has nursed a bruised ego after attempting to 'sell' his soul to land a free Fazioli piano.

1 day ago
Yellowcard, Noise11, Photo
Yellowcard Drops Juice WRLD Lawsuit

Yellowcard has dropped its lawsuit against Juice WRLD. The band originally filed papers in October 2019 claiming the rapper's song 'Lucid Dreams' had used parts of their 2006 track 'Holly Wood Died', but after Juice WRLD died in December 2019, they reconsidered their claim as they felt "uncomfortable" pursuing his grieving mother over the alleged infringement.

2 days ago
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall
Courtney Love’s Name Was In Jeffrey Epstein’s Address Book

Courtney Love hopes Jeffrey Epstein "burns in hell" after discovering that her name was found in the disgraced billionaire's address book.

2 days ago
Denise Johnson
Primal Scream Backing Singing Denise Johnson Dies At Age 56

Backing signer Denise Johnson, who performed on recordings by Primal Scream, Pet Shop Boys and Electronic, has died at age 56. A cause of death has not been revealed.

2 days ago
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Thanks Her Therapist

Alanis Morissette fears she'd have died young if she did not have a "whole team" of therapists.

4 days ago