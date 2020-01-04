 Melbourne Artists To Perform Bushfire Benefit At Spotted Mallard - Noise11.com
Melbourne Artists To Perform Bushfire Benefit At Spotted Mallard

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Melbourne venue The Spotted Mallard has announced a Bushfire Benefit on 25 January.

Details are:

FIRES FUNDRAISER: Saturday 25th January at the Spotted Mallard (314 Sydney Rd, Brunswick) Doors 2pm with Mick Thomas, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart, Charles Jenkins, Sarah Carroll, Opelousas, Hollie Joyce, Hamish Cowan (Cordrazine), Dominic Byrne (Little Red), Skyscraper Stan, Dan Warner, Sime Nugent, Brooke Russell, Ruby Jones, Lisa Miller with Shane O’Mara, The Dusty Millers, Dirt Hand, Les Thomas, The Pheasantry and Ten Gallon Head plus MC Jane Clifton.

All money raised from tickets and silent auctions, as well as a percentage from the bar will be donated to to the CFA (Country Fire Authority), the Bushfire Disaster Appeal and Red Cross.

