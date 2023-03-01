Frente To Play 30th Anniversary Dates Across Australia - Noise11.com

Frente will mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Marvin The Album’ with dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth in May and June.
‘Marvin The Album’ was released on 24 November 1992 and the 30th was meant to be celebrated with a show in Melbourne on 24 November 2022 but singer Angie Hart caught Covid just before the show and the show was cancelled.
FRENTE! MARVIN THE ALBUM 30th ANNIVERSARY TOUR
SATURDAY MAY 6 | CORNER HOTEL, MELBOURNE, VIC
THURSDAY MAY 25 | OXFORD ARTS FACTORY, SYDNEY, NSW
FRIDAY MAY 26 | THE ZOO, BRISBANE, QLD
FRIDAY JUNE 9 | THE GOV, ADELAIDE, SA
SATURDAY JUNE 10 | BADLANDS, PERTH, WA
