 Eminem Throws His Support Behind Harris/Walz At Detroit Rally - Noise11.com
Eminem and Barack Obama

Eminem and Barack Obama

Eminem Throws His Support Behind Harris/Walz At Detroit Rally

by Paul Cashmere on October 23, 2024

in News

Eminem joined the Kamala Harris / Tim Walz rally in Detroit Michigan today to ask people to vote and then he introduced President Barack Obama.

Eminem started out, “Detroit. What up bro. So look, I wrote down a few things I wanted to say.

“I am here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. Going into this election the spotlight is on us more than ever. It is important to use your voice so I am encouraging everybody to get out and vote please.

“I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions and I don’t think anybody wants an America where people are worried about retribution and what people would do if you make your opinion known.

“I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that … President Barack Obama”.

Obama then comes on and raps, “Let me just say I’ve done a lot of rallies so I don’t usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of weight following Eminem. I notice my palms are sweaty, my knees weak, arms are heavy, there’s vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti but on the surface I am calm and ready.”

Watch the Eminem speech, courtesy of the Meidas Touch Network:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Defends Calling Out Sean Diddy Combs

50 Cent has defended calling out Sean 'Diddy' Combs for his alleged abuse.

1 day ago
Richard Ashcroft
Richard Ashcroft To Open For Oasis in UK 2025

Richard Ashcroft has been announced as a special guest performer on the 'Oasis Live '25' tour.

1 day ago
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Play A Complete Album Plus Solo, Band Stuff and Covers

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey pack a lot into their two hour Fanning Dempsey National Park show. Fans coming to ‘The Deluge 2024’ tour get every song from the Fanning Dempsey National Park album, solo Paul as well as Something for Kate, solo Bernard as well as Powderfinger and some very tasty covers of Tears for Fears and Bowie/Queen.

2 days ago
Eagle-Eye Cherry in Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Eagle-Eye Cherry Needs To Do His Own Shows In Australia

Eagle-Eye Cherry has finally made it to Australia for his first Arena shows and I can’t wait for him to return for his own show ASAP.

5 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean Combs Asks Judge To Name His Accusers

Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have asked a judge to disclose the identities of the accusers in his sex trafficking case.

6 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis Add Third Melbourne Show

Oasis will play a third show for Melbourne on the Oasis Live ’25 tour.

October 15, 2024
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs To Perform In Australia in 2025

The Corrs will return to Australia in 2025. The family group was last in Australia for a national tour in 2023 and also performed the one-ff show at Hope Estate Winery in 2022 with an incredible Drone show.

October 15, 2024