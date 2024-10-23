Eminem Throws His Support Behind Harris/Walz At Detroit Rally - Noise11.com

Eminem joined the Kamala Harris / Tim Walz rally in Detroit Michigan today to ask people to vote and then he introduced President Barack Obama.

Eminem started out, “Detroit. What up bro. So look, I wrote down a few things I wanted to say.

“I am here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. Going into this election the spotlight is on us more than ever. It is important to use your voice so I am encouraging everybody to get out and vote please.

“I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions and I don’t think anybody wants an America where people are worried about retribution and what people would do if you make your opinion known.

“I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that … President Barack Obama”.

Obama then comes on and raps, “Let me just say I’ve done a lot of rallies so I don’t usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of weight following Eminem. I notice my palms are sweaty, my knees weak, arms are heavy, there’s vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti but on the surface I am calm and ready.”

Watch the Eminem speech, courtesy of the Meidas Touch Network:

