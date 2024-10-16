Sean Combs Asks Judge To Name His Accusers - Noise11.com

Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have asked a judge to disclose the identities of the accusers in his sex trafficking case.

Comb’s legal team submitted a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge on Tuesday in which they argued that they need to know the names of the alleged victims in order to prepare for his trial in May 2025.

“This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit and the grand jury leaks and false inflammatory statements by the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) agents, as outlined in our previous motion,” the letter reads. “This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd.”

The letter was submitted a day after four men and two women sued Combs for sexual assault and rape on Monday.

The lawyers claimed the “outrageous and deeply prejudicial allegations” were nothing more than “a publicity stunt”.

“These accusations came on the heels of more than a dozen lawsuits previously filed and currently pending, several of which have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs’ character and reputation,” they continued in the letter. “These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.”

Combs was first sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura in November 2023. The rape and abuse lawsuit was settled the following day but it triggered a wave of sexual assault lawsuits against the musician.

Combs was arrested in September on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

