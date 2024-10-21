50 Cent Defends Calling Out Sean Diddy Combs - Noise11.com

50 Cent has defended calling out Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for his alleged abuse.

50 Cent has defended his public criticism of Combs and his notorious parties before he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation for prostitution in September.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t,” 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, told People in a new interview. “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

The rapper continued, “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'”

Combs was arrested on 16 September in Manhattan, New York, after several months of sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This month, it was reported that Combs could face new lawsuits from around 120 people accusing him of assault and sexual assault, including 25 minors.

Combs and Jackson’s public feud apparently began when the In da Club rapper accused Combs of being involved in the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. Combs has denied the allegations.

Shortly after Combs’ arrest last month, it was announced that Jackson was making a documentary with Netflix about the disgraced musician.

