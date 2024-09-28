 50 Cents Dials Up The Venom on Diddy - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cents Dials Up The Venom on Diddy

by Music-News.com on September 29, 2024

in News

50 Cent has unleashed on his years-long beef with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

50 Cent pulled no punches, declaring, “I’m the only one who’s been vocal on this” when asked about Comb’s alleged offences.

Combs is currently incarcerated at a New York correctional facility as he awaits trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. He is also subject to at least a dozen civil lawsuits alleging a range of offences including physical and sexual assault, coercion and “torture”.

In a new interview with Lincoln Salazar of The Enthusiast Podcast, Combs’ longtime rival 50 Cent, did not hold back on giving his opinions about the hip-hop mogul and his associates.

“He did it. No, he did it. He did it,” 50 Cent said. “And I’m the only one who’s been vocal about this long before.”

He added he believed other celebrities had failed to speak out because they had been complicit or attended Combs’ infamously debauched “Freak Off” parties.

“But I also didn’t participate. I also didn’t go to those parties,” 50 said. “So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don’t hear saying anything is because they participated to a degree.”

