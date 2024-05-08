50 Cent Sues Ex-Girlfriend for Defamation - Noise11.com

50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy for defamation after she publicly accused him of rape and physical abuse on Instagram.

50 Cent filed the lawsuit against the mother of his 11-year-old son in Texas on Monday.

In the court documents, he claimed Joy, real name Daphne Narvaez, subjected him to “extensive public ridicule, hatred and contempt” by making the allegations on Instagram in March.

According to People, Jackson’s lawyers argued in the filing that Narvaez made her claims public to retaliate against the rapper’s attempts to gain custody of their son, Sire.

They wrote that she made her “multiple defamatory statements” on Instagram to “falsely and publicly accuse Jackson of rape and physical abuse during their prior relationship, in a purposeful attempt to… destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son.”

50 Cent alleged that Daphne posted her allegations “out of sheer hatred and ill will toward Jackson”.

His attorney Reena Jain told the outlet that “despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist.'”

He is seeking more than $1 million (£802,000) in damages.

Jackson was previously charged with domestic violence over an incident involving Narvaez in 2013. He subsequently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanour vandalism.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com 50 Cent photo by Ros O’Gorman

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

