Countdown Coin Is An Instant Sellout - Noise11.com

The Countdown 50 cent coin, released today (3 October 2024) by the Royal Australian Mint, was an instant sell-out.

50,000 coins were minted. The sale was announced yesterday via online ballot. The cut-off time for registering was 8:30am this morning.

The Countdown 50c coin commemorates the legendary Countdown television series in Australia. The show ran from 8 November 1974 to 19 July 1987. The show was hosted by Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum with Gavin Wood and John Peters the shows announcers.

