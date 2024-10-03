 Countdown Coin Is An Instant Sellout - Noise11.com
Countdown coin

Countdown Coin Is An Instant Sellout

by Paul Cashmere on October 3, 2024

in News

The Countdown 50 cent coin, released today (3 October 2024) by the Royal Australian Mint, was an instant sell-out.

50,000 coins were minted. The sale was announced yesterday via online ballot. The cut-off time for registering was 8:30am this morning.

The Countdown 50c coin commemorates the legendary Countdown television series in Australia. The show ran from 8 November 1974 to 19 July 1987. The show was hosted by Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum with Gavin Wood and John Peters the shows announcers.

