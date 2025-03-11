 50 Cent Shuts Down "Shooting" Rumour - Noise11.com
50 Cent has shut down a rumour claiming that he was the victim of an alleged shooting in Los Angeles.

50 Cent took to social media to assure fans he was doing OK after a viral TikTok video claimed he was in critical condition in the hospital after an alleged shooting in Hollywood.

He posted a screengrab of the video on Instagram and corrected the false rumour, writing, “Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news.”

The viral video cited TMZ as the source of the news; however, the outlet’s website and social media accounts don’t appear to have reported on an alleged shooting involving 50 Cent lately.

In the comments, actress Jaime King replied, “Thank God, Curtis” with a heart emoji, while actor Frank Grillo wrote, “Hahahahaahah” with boxing glove emojis.

Fans also connected the rumour to his previous shooting in 2000, with one writing, “Wouldn’t matter 50 always survives lol” and another joking, “Don’t they know shots don’t kill you.”

50 Cent was shot nine times at close range outside his grandmother’s house in Queens, New York in May 2000. He spent almost two weeks in the hospital and another five months recovering from his injuries.

Jackson has referenced the incident on many of his tracks, including Many Men and 9 Shots.

