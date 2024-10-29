 50 Cent Turned Down $3 Million To Perform At A Trump Rally - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent Turned Down $3 Million To Perform At A Trump Rally

by Music-News.com on October 30, 2024

in News

50 Cent has explained why he turned down an offer of $3 million (£2.3 million) to perform at a Donald Trump rally.

50 Cent has vaguely hinted he supports presidential hopeful Trump in his 2024 election campaign – sharing images of the Apprentice star at one of his concerts in July after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

However, 50 Cent revealed that he could not bring himself to appear on stage at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show Tuesday, 50 revealed, “I got a call but they wanted me (for) Sunday… They offered me $3 million.”

He then revealed, “I didn’t even go far … I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them.”

Explaining his hesitation to get political, 50 Cent said, “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

On 5 November, Americans will vote to determine whether current Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Trump will become the leader of the USA.

While Trump has struggled to secure huge names to support him on his campaign, Harris has received endorsements from the likes of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

At her own rally this month, Harris was supported by Beyonce – however, reports have suggested the Drunk In Love singer was paid a staggering $10 million (£7 million) for the stunt.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Solange photo by Ros O'Gorman
Solange Knowles Goes Public With Her Health Issues

Solange Knowles has told how she suffers from multiple auto-immune disorders.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Losses Hearing In Left Ear

Adele has revealed she has lost her hearing in her left ear after suffering a painful infection.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The New Lady Gaga Song ‘Disease’

Lady Gaga has previewed her upcoming album with the working title ‘LG7’ (which may or may not be the end title. The new song and first from the album is ‘Disease’.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Postpones Six Shows Due To Illness

Justin Timberlake has postponed six tour dates after coming down with bronchitis and laryngitis.

5 days ago
Band of Horses Things Are Great
Band of Horses To Play Headline Show In Sydney

Band Of Horses will play a one-off headline show in Sydney.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release New Song ‘Disease’ This Week

Lady Gaga looks set to drop the new song 'Disease' on Friday (25.10.24).

October 22, 2024
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Postpones Four US Concerts

Pink has postponed four upcoming concerts. Pink had been due to bring her 'Summer Carnival' tour to Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines over the next few days, but she announced on Saturday (19.10.24) they will no longer be taking place, though she didn't explain why or when they will be rescheduled for.

October 21, 2024