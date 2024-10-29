50 Cent Turned Down $3 Million To Perform At A Trump Rally - Noise11.com

50 Cent has explained why he turned down an offer of $3 million (£2.3 million) to perform at a Donald Trump rally.

50 Cent has vaguely hinted he supports presidential hopeful Trump in his 2024 election campaign – sharing images of the Apprentice star at one of his concerts in July after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

However, 50 Cent revealed that he could not bring himself to appear on stage at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show Tuesday, 50 revealed, “I got a call but they wanted me (for) Sunday… They offered me $3 million.”

He then revealed, “I didn’t even go far … I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them.”

Explaining his hesitation to get political, 50 Cent said, “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

On 5 November, Americans will vote to determine whether current Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Trump will become the leader of the USA.

While Trump has struggled to secure huge names to support him on his campaign, Harris has received endorsements from the likes of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

At her own rally this month, Harris was supported by Beyonce – however, reports have suggested the Drunk In Love singer was paid a staggering $10 million (£7 million) for the stunt.

