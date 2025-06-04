50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Donnie Comments - Noise11.com

50 Cent has blasted Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for comments he made about President Donald Trump.

‘Fiddy’ has a rivalry withCombs that can be traced back to 2006.

Jackson has been ruthlessly mocking Combs following his September 2024 arrest for sex trafficking crimes – which the I’ll Be Missing You singer is now facing in court and has pleaded not guilty to.

There had been speculation that President Trump could be petitioned to pardon Combs amid his trial, however Jackson has thrown a wrench in such speculation by releasing videos of comments that the mogul has made about the politician in the past.

Taking to Instagram this week, Jackson wrote, “See Trump don’t like shit like this buddy, you run your mouth (too) much.”

Fiddy shared a video of Combs in conversation with Charlamagne Tha God where the under-fire mogul voiced his concerns about Trump.

He is shown predicting, “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war.”

While another video clip showed Combs saying, “White men like Trump need to be banished.”

Combs is currently in the fourth week of a federal court case where he is on trial for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution – accusations he has furiously denied and pleaded not guilty to.

The case continues.

