 50 Cent Confirms Diddy Doco - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent Confirms Diddy Doco

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2024

in News

50 Cent has confirmed he will release a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

50 Cent has revealed the title of his docuseries will be Diddy Do It?

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shared some cover art for the show on X, teasing it’s due to for release “soon.”

“This is gonna break records when this drop,” he said.

A representative for his company, Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV, confirmed the release to Entertainment Tonight in a statement in December, adding that they would donate all proceeds from the film to victims of sexual assault.

The cover art that was shared by Diddy on his social media channels was designed by artist Kode Abdo and initially posted on his own social channels, under the name Boss Logic. Kode later confirmed the poster was made in jest, but it went viral and attracted 50 Cent’s attention, who used the artwork to promote the upcoming series.

50 Cent and Diddy have had a long-standing feud.

In 2006 track The Bomb, 50 Cent alleged Diddy knew who shot the Notorious B.I.G., the rapper who was killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 24 in 1997.

In a 2018 interview, 50 Cent claimed he didn’t ever go to Diddy’s parties because he’d “hug you from the front and the back at the same time.”

On Monday, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area were raided by the Department of Homeland Security. This appears to be in connection with a series of ongoing sex trafficking investigations.

Diddy has been accused of sexual misconduct in five lawsuits since November 2023. The first case, brought by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, was settled days after it was filed, while the other four are still ongoing.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce Cowboy Carter
It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter'.

1 day ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Brandon Boyd Says Incubus Were Three Albums Deep When They Found Their Sound

Incubus released their first album ‘Fungus Amongus’ in 1995 and second ‘S.C.I.E.N.C.E.’ in 1997. Both stiffed. At that point it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for the band … but then it did. Brandon Boyd

2 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift’s Father Will Not Be Charged By Australian Police

Australian police will not be pursuing charges against Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift over an alleged clash with a photographer in Sydney.

2 days ago
Jason Singh
Jason Singh Wins Two Year Taxiride Trade Mark Battle Against Fellow Band Members

Taxiride co-founder Jason Singh has won a two-year legal battle against fellow bandmates Tim Watson and Tim Wild over the Taxiride Trade Mark.

3 days ago
Bjorn Again To Head Back To The UK

ABBA tribute show Björn Again is heading to Hampton Court Palace Festival on Saturday 15 June.

4 days ago
The Cat Empire photo supplied by MSO
The Cat Empire To Perform Melbourne and Sydney Orchestra Shows

The Cat Empire will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in August and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in September.

4 days ago
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Welcome Second Child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their second child on Friday.

5 days ago