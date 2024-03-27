50 Cent Confirms Diddy Doco - Noise11.com

50 Cent has confirmed he will release a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

50 Cent has revealed the title of his docuseries will be Diddy Do It?

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shared some cover art for the show on X, teasing it’s due to for release “soon.”

“This is gonna break records when this drop,” he said.

A representative for his company, Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV, confirmed the release to Entertainment Tonight in a statement in December, adding that they would donate all proceeds from the film to victims of sexual assault.

The cover art that was shared by Diddy on his social media channels was designed by artist Kode Abdo and initially posted on his own social channels, under the name Boss Logic. Kode later confirmed the poster was made in jest, but it went viral and attracted 50 Cent’s attention, who used the artwork to promote the upcoming series.

50 Cent and Diddy have had a long-standing feud.

In 2006 track The Bomb, 50 Cent alleged Diddy knew who shot the Notorious B.I.G., the rapper who was killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 24 in 1997.

In a 2018 interview, 50 Cent claimed he didn’t ever go to Diddy’s parties because he’d “hug you from the front and the back at the same time.”

On Monday, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area were raided by the Department of Homeland Security. This appears to be in connection with a series of ongoing sex trafficking investigations.

Diddy has been accused of sexual misconduct in five lawsuits since November 2023. The first case, brought by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, was settled days after it was filed, while the other four are still ongoing.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

