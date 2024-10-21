 Fanning Dempsey National Park Play A Complete Album Plus Solo, Band Stuff and Covers - Noise11.com
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski

Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski

Fanning Dempsey National Park Play A Complete Album Plus Solo, Band Stuff and Covers

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2024

in News

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey pack a lot into their two hour Fanning Dempsey National Park show. Fans coming to ‘The Deluge 2024’ tour get every song from the Fanning Dempsey National Park album, solo Paul as well as Something for Kate, solo Bernard as well as Powderfinger and some very tasty covers of Tears for Fears and Bowie/Queen.

All 10 songs from the 2024 ‘Fanning Dempsey National Park’ album are played but in no particular order. The new album takes up the first five spots of the show and then breaks for the solo Dempsey (Ramona Was A Waitress) followed by the solo Fanning (Wish You Well) songs.

Later we get back to back Something For Kate (Monsters) and Powderfinger (Pick You Up).

Two thirds into the set the Tears for Fears classic ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ appears. Queen and Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ sits nicely in the encore. Their own ‘Strangers’ could be 80s, sharing its DNA with Robert Palmer’s ‘Johnny and Mary’. (Those two songs would merge perfectly on a Triple M playlist). Even ‘Past Tomorrow’ has direct links back to the early 80s Parmer days. The Tears for Fears and Queen/Bowie is more a mark of respect for their influences than covers as filler with both songs pre-dating both Powerfinger and Something for Kate by a decade at least.

The Fanning Dempsey National Park songs wrap nicely around the past. The dynamic of the Fanning/Dempsey mix gives the album a familiar flavour while at the same time being somewhat different while but not so different as to sound distance to the Dempsey/SFK/Fanning/Powderfinger catalogue.

Fanning Dempsey National Park setlist Melbourne 19 October 2024

The Deluge (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Strangers (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Disconnect (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Past Tomorrow (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Blood (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Ramona Was a Waitress (from Paul Dempsey, Everything is True, 2009)
Wish You Well (from Bernard Fanning, Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Born Expecting (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Tears for Fears cover)
Never Pass This Way Again (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Monsters (from Something for Kate, Echolalia, 2001)
Pick You Up (from Powderfinger, Double Allergic, 1996)
Dunning Kruger National Park (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Encore:
King of Nowhere (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)
Under Pressure (Queen and David Bowie cover)
Eyes Wide Open (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Remaining dates:

31 October and 1 November, Perth, Astor Theatre
9 November, Brisbane, The Tivoli

https://www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eagle-Eye Cherry in Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Eagle-Eye Cherry Needs To Do His Own Shows In Australia

Eagle-Eye Cherry has finally made it to Australia for his first Arena shows and I can’t wait for him to return for his own show ASAP.

3 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean Combs Asks Judge To Name His Accusers

Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have asked a judge to disclose the identities of the accusers in his sex trafficking case.

4 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis Add Third Melbourne Show

Oasis will play a third show for Melbourne on the Oasis Live ’25 tour.

6 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs To Perform In Australia in 2025

The Corrs will return to Australia in 2025. The family group was last in Australia for a national tour in 2023 and also performed the one-ff show at Hope Estate Winery in 2022 with an incredible Drone show.

6 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean Combs Hit With Six New Lawsuits

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of assaulting men, women and a child in six new lawsuits.

6 days ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Nick Cannon Says He Attended Diddy Parties As A Teenager

Nick Cannon has discussed attending parties hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs when he was a teenager. C

October 13, 2024
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean Combs Trial Date Set For May 2025

Sean Combs lawyer has revealed what the rapper has found the "roughest part" of being behind bars.

October 11, 2024