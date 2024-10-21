Fanning Dempsey National Park Play A Complete Album Plus Solo, Band Stuff and Covers - Noise11.com

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey pack a lot into their two hour Fanning Dempsey National Park show. Fans coming to ‘The Deluge 2024’ tour get every song from the Fanning Dempsey National Park album, solo Paul as well as Something for Kate, solo Bernard as well as Powderfinger and some very tasty covers of Tears for Fears and Bowie/Queen.

All 10 songs from the 2024 ‘Fanning Dempsey National Park’ album are played but in no particular order. The new album takes up the first five spots of the show and then breaks for the solo Dempsey (Ramona Was A Waitress) followed by the solo Fanning (Wish You Well) songs.

Later we get back to back Something For Kate (Monsters) and Powderfinger (Pick You Up).

Two thirds into the set the Tears for Fears classic ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ appears. Queen and Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ sits nicely in the encore. Their own ‘Strangers’ could be 80s, sharing its DNA with Robert Palmer’s ‘Johnny and Mary’. (Those two songs would merge perfectly on a Triple M playlist). Even ‘Past Tomorrow’ has direct links back to the early 80s Parmer days. The Tears for Fears and Queen/Bowie is more a mark of respect for their influences than covers as filler with both songs pre-dating both Powerfinger and Something for Kate by a decade at least.

The Fanning Dempsey National Park songs wrap nicely around the past. The dynamic of the Fanning/Dempsey mix gives the album a familiar flavour while at the same time being somewhat different while but not so different as to sound distance to the Dempsey/SFK/Fanning/Powderfinger catalogue.

Fanning Dempsey National Park setlist Melbourne 19 October 2024

The Deluge (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Strangers (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Disconnect (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Past Tomorrow (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Blood (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Ramona Was a Waitress (from Paul Dempsey, Everything is True, 2009)

Wish You Well (from Bernard Fanning, Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Born Expecting (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Tears for Fears cover)

Never Pass This Way Again (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Monsters (from Something for Kate, Echolalia, 2001)

Pick You Up (from Powderfinger, Double Allergic, 1996)

Dunning Kruger National Park (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Encore:

King of Nowhere (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Under Pressure (Queen and David Bowie cover)

Eyes Wide Open (from Fanning Dempsey National Park, 2024)

Remaining dates:

31 October and 1 November, Perth, Astor Theatre

9 November, Brisbane, The Tivoli

https://www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com

