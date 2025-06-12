Bush Premieres ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ And Announces 10th Album - Noise11.com

Bush has a new song ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ and has revealed a new album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is coming on 18 July 2025.

Gavin Rossdale formed Bush in London in 1992. ‘I Beat Loneliness’ with be the fifth album for the band.

Five Fun Facts About the Band Bush

Bush is one of the most iconic alternative rock bands to emerge from the 1990s, delivering unforgettable hits and gaining a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Below are five fun and fascinating facts about the band that might surprise even its most loyal followers.

1. Gavin Rossdale Formed Bush in the Early 1990s

Bush came into existence in 1992, founded by Gavin Rossdale and guitarist Nigel Pulsford. The band’s name was inspired by Shepherd’s Bush, a district in London where Rossdale lived. Despite starting in England, Bush quickly gained recognition in the United States, where their debut album became a massive success.

2. Their Debut Album Was a Chart-Smashing Hit

Bush’s debut album, *Sixteen Stone*, released in December 1994, became an instant classic. It included hits like “Everything Zen,” “Comedown,” and “Glycerine,” which helped define the sound of 90s alternative rock. The record achieved multi-platinum status and made Bush international stars, particularly in the United States, even as they struggled to gain the same level of success in their home country.

3. Bush’s Music Videos Were Groundbreaking

Many of Bush’s music videos, including “Glycerine,” became iconic for their unique visual style. “Glycerine,” directed by Kevin Kerslake, stands out for being filmed in an unplanned torrential rainstorm. The video’s raw aesthetics matched the emotional intensity of the song, making it one of the most memorable music videos of the 90s.

4. Gavin Rossdale Once Played in a Post-Punk Band

Before gaining fame with Bush, Gavin Rossdale was part of the London-based post-punk band Midnight. Though Midnight didn’t find commercial success, Rossdale honed his musical skills and songwriting, which later translated into Bush’s success. Midnight’s influence can still be felt in some of Bush’s darker and more experimental tracks.

5. Bush Took a Long Hiatus and Came Back Strong

After releasing several albums and touring extensively through the late 90s and early 2000s, Bush decided to take a break in 2002. Fans eagerly awaited their return, and their patience paid off when the band reunited in 2010 with a revamped lineup. Their comeback album, *The Sea of Memories*, proved that Bush still had the ability to capture audiences with their heartfelt lyrics and powerful sound.

Bush’s journey from the grunge scene of the 90s to enduring relevance in the modern music world speaks volumes about their talent and dedication. These fun facts not only highlight their trailblazing history but also showcase why the band continues to inspire fans across generations.

Watch the Noise11 Gavin Rossdale interviews:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook