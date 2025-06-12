 Bush Premieres ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ And Announces 10th Album - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Bush Premieres ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ And Announces 10th Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2025

in News

Bush has a new song ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ and has revealed a new album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is coming on 18 July 2025.

Gavin Rossdale formed Bush in London in 1992. ‘I Beat Loneliness’ with be the fifth album for the band.

Five Fun Facts About the Band Bush

Bush is one of the most iconic alternative rock bands to emerge from the 1990s, delivering unforgettable hits and gaining a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Below are five fun and fascinating facts about the band that might surprise even its most loyal followers.

1. Gavin Rossdale Formed Bush in the Early 1990s
Bush came into existence in 1992, founded by Gavin Rossdale and guitarist Nigel Pulsford. The band’s name was inspired by Shepherd’s Bush, a district in London where Rossdale lived. Despite starting in England, Bush quickly gained recognition in the United States, where their debut album became a massive success.

2. Their Debut Album Was a Chart-Smashing Hit
Bush’s debut album, *Sixteen Stone*, released in December 1994, became an instant classic. It included hits like “Everything Zen,” “Comedown,” and “Glycerine,” which helped define the sound of 90s alternative rock. The record achieved multi-platinum status and made Bush international stars, particularly in the United States, even as they struggled to gain the same level of success in their home country.

3. Bush’s Music Videos Were Groundbreaking
Many of Bush’s music videos, including “Glycerine,” became iconic for their unique visual style. “Glycerine,” directed by Kevin Kerslake, stands out for being filmed in an unplanned torrential rainstorm. The video’s raw aesthetics matched the emotional intensity of the song, making it one of the most memorable music videos of the 90s.

4. Gavin Rossdale Once Played in a Post-Punk Band
Before gaining fame with Bush, Gavin Rossdale was part of the London-based post-punk band Midnight. Though Midnight didn’t find commercial success, Rossdale honed his musical skills and songwriting, which later translated into Bush’s success. Midnight’s influence can still be felt in some of Bush’s darker and more experimental tracks.

5. Bush Took a Long Hiatus and Came Back Strong
After releasing several albums and touring extensively through the late 90s and early 2000s, Bush decided to take a break in 2002. Fans eagerly awaited their return, and their patience paid off when the band reunited in 2010 with a revamped lineup. Their comeback album, *The Sea of Memories*, proved that Bush still had the ability to capture audiences with their heartfelt lyrics and powerful sound.

Bush’s journey from the grunge scene of the 90s to enduring relevance in the modern music world speaks volumes about their talent and dedication. These fun facts not only highlight their trailblazing history but also showcase why the band continues to inspire fans across generations.

Watch the Noise11 Gavin Rossdale interviews:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver
Check Out Bleak Squad Melbourne’s New Indie Supergroup

The debut album from Bleak Squad is coming in August. Who, you ask? Bleak Squad is a new Melbourne indie rock supergroup featuring Mick Turner (Dirty Three, Mess Esque), Mick Harvey (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, The Birthday Party), Adalita (Magic Dirt) and Marty Brown (Art of Fighting).

23 minutes ago
Mariah Carey Type Dangerous
Mariah Carey Signs Multi Album Deal With Indie Label Gamma

Mariah Carey has signed a huge multi-album deal with a record label.

1 day ago
Bruce Dickinson More Balls To Picasso
Bruce Dickinson Grows More Balls

Bruce Dickinson’s second album of 1994 ‘Balls To Picasso’ will be reissued for July as ‘More Balls To Picasso’.

2 days ago
Spice Girls Forever cover photo
David Beckham’s Knighthood Makes Posh Spice A Lady

The Spice Girls now have a Lady Spice, or Lady Posh. With David Beckham’s knighthood this weekend, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) becomes a Lady.

5 days ago
Mariah Carey Type Dangerous
Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’

Mariah Carey is back to active duty with her first song in seven years ‘Type Dangerous’.

6 days ago
Beth Gibbons by Mary Boukouvalas
Rising Festival, Beth Gibbons, Hamer Hall 1st June 2025 #REVIEW

The blue-coloured- light drenched the stage, signifying the trademark colour of Rising. Beth Gibbons is here as part of Rising festival to showcase her solo album, Lives Outgrown, with a seven- piece band of musicians. Gibbons last toured Melbourne 15 years ago with proponents of trip hop, Portishead, appearing at Harvest Festival. There she was bathed in the golden afternoon rays of sunlight, but now she’s obscured by stage lights in alternating hues. Her musicians are backlit and positioned either side of the stage in groups of three and the keyboardist is in the centre behind Gibbons.

June 5, 2025
Patty Griffin Photo Credit Alysse Gafkjen
Patty Griffin Previews 11th Album ‘Crown of Horses’ With ‘Back At The Start’

Patty Griffin has a new song ‘Back At The Start’, signalling her upcoming 11th album ‘Crown of Horses’.

June 4, 2025