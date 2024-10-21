Richard Ashcroft To Open For Oasis in UK 2025 - Noise11.com

Richard Ashcroft has been announced as a special guest performer on the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour.

Ashcroft will join reunited brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher for their 19 sold-out mammoth UK and Ireland shows.

Richard is a long-time friend of the Gallaghers with his former band The Verve often touring with Oasis in the ’90s and he is thrilled to have been invited to support them on tour.

Ashcroft said: “As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’ return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the song writing talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of ‘Live Forever’ that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power.”

Richard Ashcroft will take to the stages of the Cardiff Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5, as well as Manchester Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 16, 19 and 20.

London Wembley Stadium will welcome the trio on July 25, 26 and 30, August 2 and 3, before returning on September 27 and 28.

They will be at the Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, and at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 16 and 17.

The rest of the support line-up is yet to be revealed.

The fitting choice comes as the three musicians have a long connection and strong mutual respect between them both.

One of Oasis’ first national tours was as support to The Verve in 1993, often playing to just a few hundred people several months before the debut single ‘Supersonic’ was released.

After a failed Amsterdam reunion in 1994 after a drunken incident on a ferry, which forced most of the band being sent back to the UK – except for Noel, who played solo instead – they were back together the following year supporting Richard’s band at The Bataclan in Paris.

Noel and Liam will also be heading to the USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

