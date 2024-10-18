 Eagle-Eye Cherry Needs To Do His Own Shows In Australia - Noise11.com
Eagle-Eye Cherry in Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Eagle-Eye Cherry in Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Eagle-Eye Cherry Needs To Do His Own Shows In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2024

in News

Eagle-Eye Cherry has finally made it to Australia for his first Arena shows and I can’t wait for him to return for his own show ASAP.

Eagle-Eye played a 40-minute set prior to UB40 at the tennis precinct’s MCA. Every song popped.

While Eagle-Eye Cherry is best known for the 1997 hit ‘Save Tonight’ there was a real consistency to the setlist which spanned 27 years back to 1997’s debut album ‘Desireless’ and through to the more recent ‘Golden’ album and ‘Talkningarna’ EP of 2023.

‘Desireless’ was a huge album in America clocking up one million sales for Eagle-Eye Cherry. Together with the second album ‘Living In The Present Future’, Eagle-Eye Cherry built up a strong following in Australia but Australia is a long way from everywhere and its rare for European based artists (Eagle-Eye lives in Stockholm) to visit regularly.

There was even a post-show surprise with a busker outside the arena along the Yarra River playing Eagle-Eye songs.

Hopefully with the positive reaction from fans in Melbourne last night and a band that sounded like they were decades in the making, some sort of activity down under in 2025 is being talked about on this tour.

Eagle-Eye Cherry setlist, Melbourne, 17 October, 2024

This Paralysis (from Sub Rosa, 2003)
I Like It (from Back On Track, 2023)
Death Defied By Will (from Desireless, 1997)
Golden (Tolkningarna EP, 2023)
Falling In Love Again (from Desireless, 1997)
Streets of You (from Living In The Present Future, 2000)
One Of Those Days (from Back On Track, 2023)
Are You Still Having Fun? (from Living In The Present Future, 2000)
Save Tonight (from Desireless, 1997)

Remaining UB40 and Eagle-Eye Cherry dates are:

18 October, Adelaide, AEC Theatre
20 October, Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

https://www.teg.com.au/get-ready-for-the-ultimate-groove-athon-as-the-masters-of-reggae-bring-their-magic-to-australia/

