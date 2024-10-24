Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Achieve A Complete National Tour Sellout with Superstars Live - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens are saying “Thank you, Australia” after achieving sell-out shows for the entire Superstars Live concert around Australia.

The origins for the name of the tour date back 32 years when Jon and Kate performed together for the 1992 Australian production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

“To have sold out the tour and have such happy punters from the shows thus far, THANK YOU! It means a lot to us. Singing with Jon is like singing with a wild brumby, the power, the beauty, I think we bring the best out in each other,” said Kate Ceberano.

“Thanks to everyone who came out in support of Superstars Live, we really appreciate it. It’s been an amazing journey for Kate and I touring together again, 32 years of treading the boards since “that” 1992 JC Superstar production, we are loving performing together again,” added Jon Stevens.

At the halfway point on the tour, there are still sold-out shows in their home-state of Victoria as well as Tasmania and NSW to come.

Delta Goodrem, who was an inspiration behind the close friends coming back to perform together, said, “This was a dream come true! Seeing my favourite people—my favourite artists—absolutely dominate the stage with their talent was nothing short of incredible. I can’t even begin to express how amazing the show was. It was pure perfection, and I was beaming from ear to ear, heart to heart the entire time.

Watching Kate and Jon perform and the incredible band is a masterclass for any artist. I’m so proud to call them my friends. Congratulations on a show that was everything a girl who grew up listening to you both could ever have dream of!”

The tour has already passed through Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Wollongong, Adelaide and Perth.

REMAINING TOUR DATES:

VIC – Friday, 25 October 2024

GEELONG – Geelong Performing Arts

VIC – Thursday 31 October 2024

MELBOURNE – Palais Theatre

TAS – Saturday 9 November 2024

HOBART – Federation Concert Hall

TAS – Sunday 10 November

LAUNCESTON – Princess Theatre

NSW – Friday 29 November

TWEED HEADS – Twin Tours

