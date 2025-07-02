More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout - Noise11.com

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

The first show of the tour at Sandstone Point is full. There is a second how the following day on 19 October.

The 26 October show at Berry Showground is also sold out. The first Mornington show is chockers but there is a second show on 30 November and the Western Australian show at Sandalford Wines on 6 December is also a sell out.

2025 TOUR DATES

SANDSTONE POINT QLD | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL

SAT 18 OCT | SOLD OUT

SANDSTONE POINT QLD | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL

SUN 19 OCT | NEW SHOW | TICKETS

HUNTER VALLEY NSW | ROCHE ESTATE

SAT 25 OCT | TICKETS

BERRY NSW | BERRY SHOWGROUND

SUN 26 OCT | SOLD OUT

BALLARAT VIC | VICTORIA PARK

SAT 01 NOV | TICKETS

YARRA VALLEY NSW | ROCHFORD WINES

SUN 02 NOV | TICKETS

TOOWOOMBA QLD | QUEENS PARK

SAT 15 NOV | TICKETS

SOUTHPORT QLD | BROADWATER PARKLANDS

SUN 16 NOV | TICKETS

MANNUM SA | MANNUM GOLD CLUB

SAT 22 NOV | TICKETS

*Sounds By The River with a different line-up

SEPPELTSFIELD SA | SEPPELTSFIELD WINES

SUN 23 NOV | TICKETS

MORNINGTON VIC | MORNINGTON RACECOURSE

SAT 29 NOV | SOLD OUT

MORNINGTON VIC | MORNINGTON RACECOURSE

SUN 30 NOV | NEW SHOW | TICKETS

SWAN VALLEY WA | SANDALFORD WINES

SAT 06 DEC | SOLD OUT

Also part of the Crowded House tour is LEGENDS ON THE LAWN on 11 October in MACKAY QLD.

The shows also feature Angus & Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Linda and The Waifs with The Church on all shows except Sounds By The River with The Cruel Sea playing there instead.

