More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout - Noise11.com

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.
The first show of the tour at Sandstone Point is full. There is a second how the following day on 19 October.
The 26 October show at Berry Showground is also sold out. The first Mornington show is chockers but there is a second show on 30 November and the Western Australian show at Sandalford Wines on 6 December is also a sell out.
2025 TOUR DATES
SANDSTONE POINT QLD | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL
SAT 18 OCT | SOLD OUT
SANDSTONE POINT QLD | SANDSTONE POINT HOTEL
SUN 19 OCT | NEW SHOW | TICKETS
HUNTER VALLEY NSW | ROCHE ESTATE
SAT 25 OCT | TICKETS
BERRY NSW | BERRY SHOWGROUND
SUN 26 OCT | SOLD OUT
BALLARAT VIC | VICTORIA PARK
SAT 01 NOV | TICKETS
YARRA VALLEY NSW | ROCHFORD WINES
SUN 02 NOV | TICKETS
TOOWOOMBA QLD | QUEENS PARK
SAT 15 NOV | TICKETS
SOUTHPORT QLD | BROADWATER PARKLANDS
SUN 16 NOV | TICKETS
MANNUM SA | MANNUM GOLD CLUB
SAT 22 NOV | TICKETS
*Sounds By The River with a different line-up
SEPPELTSFIELD SA | SEPPELTSFIELD WINES
SUN 23 NOV | TICKETS
MORNINGTON VIC | MORNINGTON RACECOURSE
SAT 29 NOV | SOLD OUT
MORNINGTON VIC | MORNINGTON RACECOURSE
SUN 30 NOV | NEW SHOW | TICKETS
SWAN VALLEY WA | SANDALFORD WINES
SAT 06 DEC | SOLD OUT
Also part of the Crowded House tour is LEGENDS ON THE LAWN on 11 October in MACKAY QLD.
The shows also feature Angus & Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Linda and The Waifs with The Church on all shows except Sounds By The River with The Cruel Sea playing there instead.
