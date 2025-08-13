Jimmy Barnes To Perform For The Working Class Man On The Sydney Opera House Forecourt - Noise11.com

In the pantheon of Australian rock, few records have etched themselves as deeply into the nation’s cultural memory as Jimmy Barnes’ For The Working Class Man.

With the 40th anniversary shows already announced, you can add one to the list. Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Wednesday December 10, 2025. Jimmy will perform the iconic album on the steps of the Opera House from start to finish.

Already announced shows are Saturday 22 November at Mount Duneed Estate in Geelong, VIC, before heading to Sirromet, Mount Cotton QLD on 29 November; Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley NSW on 6 December; The Regatta Grounds, Hobart TAS on 17 January; Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley SA on 31 January; and wrapping up at Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA on 7 February.

Released in December 1985, the album not only became a defining moment in Barnes’ solo career but also came to embody the grit, pride, and resilience of everyday Australians.

When For The Working Class Man landed in late 1985, it went straight to number one, staying there for seven weeks — the longest stretch at the top for any Jimmy Barnes album. It has since sold more than 500,000 copies in Australia, cementing its place as one of the country’s most important rock records.

The tracklist reads like a greatest-hits collection.

Track Listing – For The Working Class Man (1985, double album)

Side One

I’d Die to Be with You Tonight — A heartfelt rock ballad and Barnes’ first solo Top 10 single, showcasing his raw emotion and vocal range.

Ride the Night Away — An uptempo rocker co-written with Steven Van Zandt, this track pulsates with gritty energy and classic rock swagger.

American Heartbeat — A cinematic, driving number penned by Journey’s Jonathan Cain, bringing a broader, international flavor to the album.

Side Two

4. Working Class Man — Barnes’ signature song and unofficial Aussie anthem, written by Jonathan Cain. Its unforced simplicity and emotional resonance have made it enduring and iconic.

5. Without Your Love — A tender, soulful ballad co-written with Tony Carey, offering a vulnerable and intimate counterpoint to the harder-rocking tracks.

Side Three

6. No Second Prize — Originally from Barnes’ debut Bodyswerve, this gritty rocker reappears here with renewed power and urgency.

7. Vision — A moody, introspective track that adds depth and atmospheric contrast to the album’s pulse.

8. Promise Me You’ll Call — A melodic, yearning number that blends emotion and hook-laden structure, typical of Barnes’ songwriting strengths.

9. Boys Cry Out for War — A vigorous, riff-driven song inspired by Lord of the Flies, capturing anger, tension, and social breakdown.

Side Four

10. Daylight — Another track revisited from Bodyswerve, this one combines reflective lyrics with driving forward momentum.

11. Thickskinned — Co-written with Ray Arnott, this track leans into themes of resilience and emotional toughness, with muscular rock execution.

12. Paradise — A stripped-back, late-night closer, written by Barnes after a euphoric recording session—light on its feet, yet deeply reflective.

The album also reworked seven tracks from Barnes’ chart-topping 1984 debut Bodyswerve, including No Second Prize, Daylight, and Promise Me You’ll Call, further shaping his solo identity after his departure from Cold Chisel.

Music critics and fans alike recognise its cultural impact. The authors of The 100 Best Australian Albums described it simply: “It defined both him and much of Australia.” And its reputation has only grown, Working Class Man was recently named in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, a testament to its lasting influence.

To mark the anniversary, Mushroom Music is releasing a deluxe remastered edition of For The Working Class Man on Friday 14 November. For collectors, this is a treasure trove — a 2LP “flame” coloured, hand-poured vinyl in a gatefold jacket, its first double-vinyl pressing since 1985. Fans can also grab an exclusive limited-edition boxset of coloured 7-inch singles featuring Ride The Night Away, I’d Die To Be With You Tonight, and Working Class Man, plus a new fourth single with a stripped-back reworking of the title track and a 10-minute reflection from Barnes on the making of the iconic music video.

The reissue will also be available on CD and cassette, honouring its original formats for those who want the authentic mid-’80s experience.

Barnes’ career achievements are almost without parallel in Australian music history. He has scored 16 solo number one albums — more than any other artist — and another six with Cold Chisel. His chart dominance spans decades, from the raw rock energy of Bodyswerve to his latest release, Defiant, which topped the ARIA chart in June 2025.

Cold Chisel’s influence, meanwhile, remains formidable. Their blend of working-class storytelling and high-voltage rock produced classics like Khe Sanh, Flame Trees, and Cheap Wine. Their new live record, The Big Five-O Live, has been another recent success.

Barnes’ voice, a soulful roar honed in the pubs of Adelaide, has become synonymous with Australian rock itself. His music is both deeply personal and universally relatable, chronicling the struggles, joys, and everyday heroics of working-class life.

Joining Barnes on the tour is Kate Ceberano, one of Australia’s most versatile and beloved vocalists. Ceberano was still in her teens when For The Working Class Man first hit the charts, fronting the stylish funk-pop outfit I’m Talking. By the time she launched her solo career in the late ’80s, she was already a household name.

Over the past four decades, Ceberano has built a career marked by astonishing breadth. She has conquered pop, jazz, and soul; released over 20 albums; collaborated with an eclectic mix of artists; and performed with symphony orchestras. She has won five ARIA Awards, taken out Dancing with the Stars, and been awarded the Order of Australia for her services to music and charity.

Her recent Australian Made Tour and Live album has seen her reinterpreting classics from the rich tapestry of Australian music — from Cold Chisel and ICEHOUSE to Divinyls, Sia, Bernard Fanning, and Wolfmother — blending reverence with reinvention. Actor Hugh Jackman has called her “truly one of the great voices this country has produced … Kate’s singing simply melts your heart.”

On the Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour, Ceberano’s set will combine hits from her own platinum-selling catalogue with reimagined Australian rock staples, making her the perfect foil to Barnes’ powerhouse performance.

The tour will also serve as a tribute to the late Michael Gudinski, the visionary founder of Mushroom Records and a driving force behind For The Working Class Man. Gudinski, who passed away in 2021, once said: “I’m as proud of For The Working Class Man as any album the Mushroom Group has released.” For him, the record was “Jimmy’s gift to his fans — a record for everyone who’s believed in him.”

Barnes has often spoken of Gudinski’s belief in him and the album, crediting his friend’s energy and passion with helping the record reach its iconic

status.

Fans eager to secure their spot at the landmark Sydney Opera House show will have several presale opportunities before the general public on-sale.

• Telstra Plus Members can access tickets from Monday 18 August at 10:00am local time for 48 hours (or until allocation is exhausted) via telstra.com/tickets.

• MG Live and Face To Face members, along with the Jimmy Barnes fan club, will have presale access starting Wednesday 20 August at 12:00pm local time.

• General ticket sales begin Thursday 21 August at 2:00pm local time through Sydney Opera House and Ticketmaster.

As Gudinski said, it’s a record — and now a tour — for everyone who’s believed in him.

