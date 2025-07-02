Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ - Noise11.com

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Included in this set is a 2xLP version of Psychocandy cut at 45rpm, a live recording from St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit from 1987, and a metallic gold 7” featuring “Jesus Fuck” b/w an early (and previously unreleased) demo of “Just Like Honey.”

Brothers Jim and William Reid quit their jobs to form Jesus and Mary Chain in 1980. They recorded a demo in 1983 with £300 their father gave then from his redundancy money when he was fired at the local factory. The demo made its way to Alan McGee of Creation Records via Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream) who put them on a showcase event in London. MeGee released their first song ‘Upside Down’ on his Creation Records.

‘Upside Down’ sold out and at one point Jesus and Mary Chain recruited Gillespie as their drummer. Gillespie was the drummer on ‘Psychocandy’. He was also developing his own band Primal Scream and left Jesus and Mary Chain to concentrate on that.

‘Psychocandy’ was recorded in six weeks[6] and totalled £17,000 in recording and production costs. That would be £52760 today adjusted for inflation or $110,000 Australian dollars.

The Jesus And Mary Chain

Psychocandy: 40th Anniversary Edition

(4xLP / 1 x 7-inch)

SIDE ONE – PSYCHOCANDY

Just Like Honey

The Living End

Taste The Floor

SIDE TWO – PSYCHOCANDY

The Hardest Walk

Cut Dead

In A Hole

Taste Of Cindy

SIDE THREE – PSYCHOCANDY

Never Understand

Inside Me

Sowing Seeds

My Little Underground

SIDE FOUR – PSYCHOCANDY

You Trip Me Up

Something’s Wrong

It’s So Hard

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR

WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS

DOUGLAS HART: BASS

BOBBY GILLESPIE: DRUMS

SIDE FIVE – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987

In A Hole (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Fall (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Happy When It Rains (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Cherry Came Too (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

SIDE SIX – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987

Just Like Honey (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

The Hardest Walk (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

April Skies (live)

The Living End (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Taste Of Cindy (live)

SIDE SEVEN – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987

Nine Million Rainy Days (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Down On Me (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

You Trip Me Up (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

SIDE EIGHT – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987

Kill Surf City (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Who Do You Love (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR

WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS

DOUGLAS HART: BASS

DAVE EVANS: GUITAR

BONUS 7-INCH

SIDE 1

Jesus Fuck (LIVE @ MELKWEG, AMSTERDAM March 9th, 1985) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR

WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS

DOUGLAS HART: BASS

BOBBY GILLESPIE: DRUMS

SIDE 2

Just Like Honey (EARLY DEMO) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR

WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS

KAREN PARKER: VOCALS

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook