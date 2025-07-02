 Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ - Noise11.com
Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy

Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy

Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2025

in News

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Included in this set is a 2xLP version of Psychocandy cut at 45rpm, a live recording from St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit from 1987, and a metallic gold 7” featuring “Jesus Fuck” b/w an early (and previously unreleased) demo of “Just Like Honey.”

Brothers Jim and William Reid quit their jobs to form Jesus and Mary Chain in 1980. They recorded a demo in 1983 with £300 their father gave then from his redundancy money when he was fired at the local factory. The demo made its way to Alan McGee of Creation Records via Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream) who put them on a showcase event in London. MeGee released their first song ‘Upside Down’ on his Creation Records.

‘Upside Down’ sold out and at one point Jesus and Mary Chain recruited Gillespie as their drummer. Gillespie was the drummer on ‘Psychocandy’. He was also developing his own band Primal Scream and left Jesus and Mary Chain to concentrate on that.

‘Psychocandy’ was recorded in six weeks[6] and totalled £17,000 in recording and production costs. That would be £52760 today adjusted for inflation or $110,000 Australian dollars.

The Jesus And Mary Chain
Psychocandy: 40th Anniversary Edition

(4xLP / 1 x 7-inch)

SIDE ONE – PSYCHOCANDY
Just Like Honey
The Living End
Taste The Floor

SIDE TWO – PSYCHOCANDY
The Hardest Walk
Cut Dead
In A Hole
Taste Of Cindy

SIDE THREE – PSYCHOCANDY
Never Understand
Inside Me
Sowing Seeds
My Little Underground

SIDE FOUR – PSYCHOCANDY
You Trip Me Up
Something’s Wrong
It’s So Hard

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
DOUGLAS HART: BASS
BOBBY GILLESPIE: DRUMS

SIDE FIVE – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
In A Hole (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Fall (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Happy When It Rains (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Cherry Came Too (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

SIDE SIX – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
Just Like Honey (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
The Hardest Walk (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
April Skies (live)
The Living End (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Taste Of Cindy (live)

SIDE SEVEN – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
Nine Million Rainy Days (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Down On Me (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
You Trip Me Up (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

SIDE EIGHT – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
Kill Surf City (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Who Do You Love (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
DOUGLAS HART: BASS
DAVE EVANS: GUITAR

BONUS 7-INCH

SIDE 1
Jesus Fuck (LIVE @ MELKWEG, AMSTERDAM March 9th, 1985) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
DOUGLAS HART: BASS
BOBBY GILLESPIE: DRUMS

SIDE 2
Just Like Honey (EARLY DEMO) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
KAREN PARKER: VOCALS

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

10 hours ago
Boom Crash Opera
Boom Crash Opera Reveals Dates for Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour

Boom Crash Opera will spend October to Christmas touring Australia on the Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour.

13 hours ago
Phil Collins - No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored) Cover
Phil Collins ‘No Jacket Required’ Gets a Full Tailored Expansion With Steven Wilson Remix

Phil Collins’ third solo album ‘No Jacket Required’ is getting the box set treatment with a Steven Wilson remix to mark its 40th anniversary.

13 hours ago
Men Without Hats
Men Without Hats Resurrect For Northern Hemisphere Tour

Men Without Hats, best known for the 1982 hit ‘The Safety Dance’ have reformed and will tour the UK/ Europe and North America in 2025.

2 days ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol Denies Glastonbury Gossip

Ahead of his Wembley Arena date, Billy Idol joined Radio X Classic Rock with Sunta Templeton and put to rest some Glastonbury gossip.

June 25, 2025
Michael Hutchence
Tiger Lily Hutchence is a First Time Mother

Tiger Lily Hutchence has reportedly given birth to her first child.

June 25, 2025
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2’s The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen

U2's The Edge has become an Irish citizen after living in Ireland for 62 years.

June 24, 2025