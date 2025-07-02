Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ - Noise11.com

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.
Included in this set is a 2xLP version of Psychocandy cut at 45rpm, a live recording from St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit from 1987, and a metallic gold 7” featuring “Jesus Fuck” b/w an early (and previously unreleased) demo of “Just Like Honey.”
Brothers Jim and William Reid quit their jobs to form Jesus and Mary Chain in 1980. They recorded a demo in 1983 with £300 their father gave then from his redundancy money when he was fired at the local factory. The demo made its way to Alan McGee of Creation Records via Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream) who put them on a showcase event in London. MeGee released their first song ‘Upside Down’ on his Creation Records.
‘Upside Down’ sold out and at one point Jesus and Mary Chain recruited Gillespie as their drummer. Gillespie was the drummer on ‘Psychocandy’. He was also developing his own band Primal Scream and left Jesus and Mary Chain to concentrate on that.
‘Psychocandy’ was recorded in six weeks[6] and totalled £17,000 in recording and production costs. That would be £52760 today adjusted for inflation or $110,000 Australian dollars.
The Jesus And Mary Chain
Psychocandy: 40th Anniversary Edition
(4xLP / 1 x 7-inch)
SIDE ONE – PSYCHOCANDY
Just Like Honey
The Living End
Taste The Floor
SIDE TWO – PSYCHOCANDY
The Hardest Walk
Cut Dead
In A Hole
Taste Of Cindy
SIDE THREE – PSYCHOCANDY
Never Understand
Inside Me
Sowing Seeds
My Little Underground
SIDE FOUR – PSYCHOCANDY
You Trip Me Up
Something’s Wrong
It’s So Hard
JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
DOUGLAS HART: BASS
BOBBY GILLESPIE: DRUMS
SIDE FIVE – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
In A Hole (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Fall (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Happy When It Rains (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Cherry Came Too (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
SIDE SIX – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
Just Like Honey (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
The Hardest Walk (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
April Skies (live)
The Living End (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Taste Of Cindy (live)
SIDE SEVEN – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
Nine Million Rainy Days (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Down On Me (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
You Trip Me Up (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
SIDE EIGHT – Live in Detroit November 20th, 1987
Kill Surf City (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Who Do You Love (live) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
DOUGLAS HART: BASS
DAVE EVANS: GUITAR
BONUS 7-INCH
SIDE 1
Jesus Fuck (LIVE @ MELKWEG, AMSTERDAM March 9th, 1985) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
DOUGLAS HART: BASS
BOBBY GILLESPIE: DRUMS
SIDE 2
Just Like Honey (EARLY DEMO) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
JIM REID: VOCALS, GUITAR
WILLIAM REID: GUITAR, VOCALS
KAREN PARKER: VOCALS
