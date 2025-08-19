Chrissie Hynde & Pals Unveil Duets Special: A Heartfelt Collection of Covers with Stars - Noise11.com

Chrissie Hynde, legendary singer-songwriter of The Pretenders, returns with an unexpected, warmly intimate project: Duets Special, issued under the inviting banner Chrissie Hynde & Pals, set for release on 17 October 2025 via Parlophone (and Rhino).

This is Hynde’s fourth solo studio album and a definite left turn into tender, stripped-back territory following The Pretenders’ Relentless (2023) and its accompanying live album Kick ’Em Where It Hurts. The project spun from a spontaneous 2023 phone chat with Jörn (Rufus Wainwright’s husband), a scribbled list of ten song titles, and one cordial phone call that started it all.

The album features 13 duets, each reimagined with minimal, emotionally framed arrangements—its theme: “great melodies”.

And here’s the full tracklisting, with original artists:

1. “Me & Mrs Jones” (feat. k.d. lang) – originally by Billy Paul.

2. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” (feat. Mark Lanegan) originally by Elvis Presley but previously recorded by Chrissie with UB40.

3. “Sway” (feat. Lucinda Williams) originally by Dean Martin

4. “Dolphins” (feat. Dave Gahan) originally by Fred Neil

5. “First Of The Gang To Die” (feat. Cat Power) originally by Morrissey

6. “Always On My Mind” (feat. Rufus Wainwright) – popularized by Willie Nelson

7. “Every Little Bit Hurts” (feat. Carleen Anderson) originally Brenda Holloway

8. “I’m Not In Love” (feat. Brandon Flowers) originally by 10cc

9. “It’s Only Love” (feat. Julian Lennon) originally by The Beatles

10. “Try To Sleep” (feat. Debbie Harry) originally by The Pretenders

11. “County Line” (feat. Alan Sparhawk) originally by Low

12. “Love Letters” (feat. Shirley Manson) originally by Ketty Lester

13. “(You’re My) Soul And Inspiration” (feat. Dan Auerbach) originally by The Righteous Brothers

The album’s lead single, “Always On My Mind” with Rufus Wainwright, premiered today to warm reception.

Hynde’s forays into duet territory date back decades, but none are quite like this. In 1985, she teamed with UB40 on their reggae-inflected cover of “I Got You Babe,” which soared to No. 1 in the UK. She also recorded a standout duet in 2009 with Ray Davies, “Postcard From London”, a dramatic, choral-backed meditation on nostalgia and place.

In the 1990s, she collaborated with giants like Frank Sinatra (“Luck Be a Lady” on Duets II, 1994), Cher and Neneh Cherry (“Love Can Build a Bridge,” 1995), and lent backing vocals for INXS, Morrissey, and more throughout her wide-ranging career. Though those were one-off moments, Duets Special is her most comprehensive duet record to date.

