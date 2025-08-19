 Midge Ure Reschedules Australian Tour To October 2026 - Noise11.com
Midge Ure Reschedules Australian Tour To October 2026

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2025

Midge Ure’s postponed 2025 Australian tour has been rescheduled for October 2026.

The Ultravox frontman was forced to cancel all shows from September 2025 onwards after a medical check-up revealed a health issue requiring treatment and recovery. That announcement came on 7 August, with Ure telling fans he was confident he would return to the road in 2026.

The Australian leg of Catalogue: The Hits Tour will now take place in October 2026 with five shows confirmed and Perth still to be announced.

Midge Ure 2026 Australian Dates

10 October – Adelaide, The Gov
11 October – Brisbane, The Tivoli
13 October – Hobart, Odeon
15 October – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
16 October – Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Perth – TBC

Tickets purchased for the original 2025 dates will remain valid for the new shows. Refunds are available from point of purchase for anyone unable to attend the rescheduled dates.

Ure, whose career spans Visage, Ultravox and his solo work, has a long history with Australian audiences. Ultravox scored a Top 10 hit here in 1981 with ‘Vienna’ and again in 1984 with ‘Dancing With Tears In My Eyes’. As a solo artist, his 1985 single ‘If I Was’ also made the Top 10 in Australia.

Beyond his chart success, Ure is remembered as the co-writer and producer of Band Aid’s 1984 charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? and as one of the organisers of Live Aid in 1985.

Fans have continued to show strong support since the postponement was announced. In his statement earlier this month, Ure thanked audiences worldwide for their patience and assured them he was committed to bringing the Catalogue show back to Australia once his recovery was complete.

The Catalogue: The Hits Tour will showcase material spanning his career, from Ultravox classics to solo favourites.

Perth details will be confirmed shortly.

