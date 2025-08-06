Midge Ure Postpones All Upcoming Tour Dates Including Australia In October - Noise11.com

Midge Ure has postponed all upcoming tour dates due to health reasons. This includes the Australian shows due to start in October.

On his socials Midge posted:

Dear friends, It is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards and aiming to be back on the road again by later this year. During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery. I know many of you travel great distances, often across borders to attend the shows, and I never take that support for granted. I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this causes to your plans. I remain fully committed to performing all shows currently scheduled for this month and I’m looking forward to being out there with you for as long as I’m able. Let me reassure you that the A Man Of Two Worlds tour is very much going ahead. I’m aiming to be back on the road again as soon as possible and looking forward to getting back out there and sharing this music with you all. My team and I are working closely with promoters to reschedule the affected dates, and we’ll share updates on my Facebook page as soon as we have them. I kindly ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family during this difficult time. Thank you, as always, for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support. It truly means a great deal. With thanks and love, Midge

Midge Ure was due to begin his Australian tour on 9 October, 2025 in Perth. He was due to also play in Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Sydney and Perth.

Promoter Destory All Lines posted:

Tour Update: Midge Ure – Catalogue The Hits Tour Rescheduled Destroy All Lines regrets to inform you that, due to a recent medical diagnosis and the need for immediate hospital treatment, Midge Ure will be unable to perform at the Astor Theatre on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The show will be rescheduled, with new dates to be announced shortly. All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance. If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available in accordance with Australian consumer law.

The team at Destroy All Lines joins fans in wishing Midge a full and speedy recovery, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Australia soon.

Midge Ure, born James Ure on October 10, 1953, in Cambuslang, Scotland, is a highly influential figure in the development of electronic and new wave music. His career spans decades and encompasses his work as a singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist. Ure’s significance lies not only in his own musical output but also in his collaborations and leadership within key acts that helped shape the sound of the late 1970s and 1980s.

Ure’s first taste of fame came in the mid-1970s with the pop band Slik, who had a UK number one hit with “Forever and Ever” in 1976. However, his interest was increasingly drawn to more progressive sounds, and after brief stints with The Rich Kids (featuring ex-Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock) and a short involvement with Thin Lizzy, Ure began to pivot toward the electronic music scene.

In 1979, Ure co-founded Visage, a pioneering synthpop project led by Steve Strange. Visage’s breakout hit “Fade to Grey” (1980), which Ure co-wrote and co-produced, became one of the genre’s early landmarks. With its atmospheric synths and Continental feel, “Fade to Grey” is now considered a cornerstone of the New Romantic movement and a defining moment in electronic music history.

Ure’s greatest impact came as the frontman of Ultravox, a band he joined in 1979 following the departure of original lead singer John Foxx. Under Ure’s leadership, Ultravox embraced a more melodic and cinematic form of electronic rock, infused with synthesizers and dramatic flair. Their 1981 album Vienna was a massive commercial success, and the title track — though famously kept off the UK number one spot by Joe Dolce’s “Shaddap You Face” — became an enduring classic. Songs like “Vienna,” “The Voice,” and “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes” blended technology with emotional depth, helping to bring electronic music into the pop mainstream.

Beyond his music, Ure played a vital humanitarian role. In 1984, alongside Bob Geldof, he co-wrote and produced “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, one of the best-selling singles of all time, with proceeds supporting famine relief in Ethiopia. Ure also helped organize Live Aid in 1985, cementing his status as both a musical and cultural force.

As a solo artist, Ure achieved success with the 1985 UK number one single “If I Was” and a series of well-received albums. His solo work continued to embrace synthesizers while evolving with changing musical trends.

Midge Ure’s importance to electronic music lies in his ability to merge technology with emotion, craft with experimentation. As a central figure in the development of synthpop and the New Romantic movement, his influence is felt in generations of artists who followed. His work in both Visage and Ultravox helped transform synthesizers from niche tools into the backbone of mainstream pop, making him one of the genre’s key architects.

