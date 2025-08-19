John Mellencamp “Scarecrow” at 40 The Album That Defined Heartland Rock - Noise11.com

On July 31, 1985, John Cougar Mellencamp released Scarecrow, his eighth studio album. Reaching #2 on the US Billboard 200, the album became a commercial milestone, eventually earning 5× Platinum certification in the U.S.

Coming after the breakthrough of American Fool (1982) and Uh-Huh (1983), Scarecrow marked Mellencamp’s full embrace of heartland rock, showcasing his transition from catchy pop to deeply rooted, socially conscious storytelling.

Mellencamp recorded Scarecrow at his own Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana, created in 1984. In preparation, his band rehearsed for a month, running through nearly 100 songs from the 1960s—as producer Don Gehman explained, “learn all these devices from the past and use them in a new way with John’s arrangements”.

Thematically, Scarecrow addresses the fading American dream amid corporate greed and rural decline. Tracks like “Rain on the Scarecrow” confront the farm crisis of the 1980s, while songs such as “Small Town” reflect Mellencamp’s Indiana roots. He later cited the work as the moment he truly found his songwriting voice—leaning toward literary influences like Tennessee Williams, Steinbeck, and Faulkner.

Current tracklisting with 2022 remix:

Rain On The Scarecrow (2022 Mix)

Grandma’s Theme (2022 Mix)

Small Town (2022 Mix)

Minutes To Memories (2022 Mix)

Lonely Ol’ Night (2022 Mix)

The Face Of The Nation (2022 Mix)

Justice And Independence ’85 (2022 Mix)

Between A Laugh And A Tear (2022 Mix)

Rumbleseat (2022 Mix)

You’ve Got To Stand For Somethin’ (2022 Mix)

R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock) [2022 Mix]

The Kind Of Fella I Am (2022 Mix)

Five singles were released from Scarecrow:

• “Lonely Ol’ Night” (August 1985) – peaked at #6 on Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on Mainstream Rock

• “Small Town” (November 2, 1985) – peaked at #6

• “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” (January 1986) – peaked at #2 Hot 100 and #6 Rock Tracks

• “Rain on the Scarecrow” (1986) – peaked at #21, a raw commentary on the rural farm crisis

• “Rumbleseat” (June 1986) – peaked at #28

Beyond its chart success, Scarecrow catalysed Mellencamp’s activism. In September 1985, alongside Willie Nelson and Neil Young, he co-founded Farm Aid—a charity to support struggling American farmers.

Top 10 John Mellencamp Albums by U.S. Sales

Based on RIAA certification data and discography figures, here’s an approximate Top 10 ranked by U.S. album sales (combined certifications and estimates):

1. American Fool – 5× Platinum in U.S.; his biggest-selling album

2. Scarecrow – 5× Platinum

3. Uh-Huh – 3× Platinum

4. The Lonesome Jubilee – 3× Platinum

5. Big Daddy – Platinum

6. Whenever We Wanted – Platinum

7. Human Wheels – Platinum

8. Dance Naked – Platinum

9. Nothin’ Matters and What If It Did – Platinum

10. John Cougar (self-titled, 1979) – Gold

