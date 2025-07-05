 Joe Camilleri’s Vintage Guitar Collection Stolen - Noise11.com
Joe Camilleri Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

Joe Camilleri Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

Joe Camilleri’s Vintage Guitar Collection Stolen

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2025

in News

Joe Camilleri’s home in regional Victoria has been broken into and the thief has taken nine of his prized guitars.

The announcement at The Black Sorrows Facebook page read:

STOLEN: VINTAGE GUITAR COLLECTION

Announcement: Joe’s home in the country was burgled this afternoon. His prized guitar collection was stolen along with personal papers including his passport Apple iMac, Apple laptops and other household items. We’re asking the music fraternity to share this and let your local guitar resellers know. These are distinct instruments and will be difficult to off-load.

Photos representative serial numbers documented .

1. 1975 Fender Stratocaster
2. 1990’s Gretsch Rock Jet black
3. 1954 Gibson Switchmaster
4. 1956 Gibson L5
5. 1990’s Gibson J 200
6. 2010 Map Guitar Airline reissue
7. 1964 National Map Guitar Black
8. 1960 Gibson 330
9. 1967 Gibson Les Paul cherry top

If you have any info that will lead to the recovery please contact Kyneton Police (03) 5421 2900.

Joe Camilleri stolen guitar collection Joe Camilleri stolen guitar collection

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dog Trumpet Live Forever
Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’

On 11 July 2025 Dog Trumpet will release their ninth album ‘Live Forever’.

1 day ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2

Men at Work’s Colin Hay has made a sequel to his 2003 solo album ‘Man @ Work’ where he re-recorded his Men At Work and solo songs.

1 day ago
John Paul Young One Foot In Front
John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.

3 days ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

3 days ago
Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy
Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

3 days ago
Boom Crash Opera
Boom Crash Opera Reveals Dates for Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour

Boom Crash Opera will spend October to Christmas touring Australia on the Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour.

3 days ago
Phil Collins - No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored) Cover
Phil Collins ‘No Jacket Required’ Gets a Full Tailored Expansion With Steven Wilson Remix

Phil Collins’ third solo album ‘No Jacket Required’ is getting the box set treatment with a Steven Wilson remix to mark its 40th anniversary.

4 days ago