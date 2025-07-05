Joe Camilleri’s Vintage Guitar Collection Stolen - Noise11.com

Joe Camilleri’s home in regional Victoria has been broken into and the thief has taken nine of his prized guitars.

The announcement at The Black Sorrows Facebook page read:

STOLEN: VINTAGE GUITAR COLLECTION Announcement: Joe’s home in the country was burgled this afternoon. His prized guitar collection was stolen along with personal papers including his passport Apple iMac, Apple laptops and other household items. We’re asking the music fraternity to share this and let your local guitar resellers know. These are distinct instruments and will be difficult to off-load. Photos representative serial numbers documented . 1. 1975 Fender Stratocaster

2. 1990’s Gretsch Rock Jet black

3. 1954 Gibson Switchmaster

4. 1956 Gibson L5

5. 1990’s Gibson J 200

6. 2010 Map Guitar Airline reissue

7. 1964 National Map Guitar Black

8. 1960 Gibson 330

9. 1967 Gibson Les Paul cherry top If you have any info that will lead to the recovery please contact Kyneton Police (03) 5421 2900.

Joe Camilleri stolen guitar collection

