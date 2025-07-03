 John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued - Noise11.com
John Paul Young One Foot In Front

John Paul Young One Foot In Front

John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2025

in News

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.

‘One Foot In Front’ was the seventh album for John Paul Young. It contained the hit song ‘Soldier of Fortune’.

‘One Foot In Front’ was John Paul Young’s first album to no use Harry Vanda and George Young as producers. John Capek, who co-wrote nine of the 10 songs, was the producer. He has worked with Cher and Boonie Raitt. His songs have been recorded by Rod Stewart, Joe Cocker and Diana Ross.

John Paul Young comments: “It was a unique time with the Berlin Wall still being an issue, working with John Capek was really a new experience, it was good to feel as if the time in the biz wasn’t all over even though everything didn’t quite work out the way we’d hoped. I also learned a lot about the frustrations of the people from the East Side from our engineer (the late) Thomas Stiehler, he was part of the road crew in a band that successfully escaped to the west.”

MelodicRock Classics boss Andrew McNeice had this to say: “I feel honoured and privileged to have gained the confidence of John, his management and principle artists John Capek and Frank Howson to finally allow this gem of an album to be restored to its original state, with a fresh remaster. ‘Soldier Of Fortune’ was an instant favourite when I first heard it back in 1983 and to this day remains one of my favourite ever Aussie songs. The whole album is one that has remained close
to my heart over the years.”

Sadly Frank Howson passed away in 2024. But he was involved in the talks behind this release and was excited to see it happen. Taken from one of his messages comes this quote: “It was criminally underrated. We spent a fortune on it. But Aussie radio were resistant to supporting JPY’s comeback. Even after ‘Soldier of Fortune’ became a Top 10 hit. Go figure. But Juke magazine named it one of the Top 10 best albums of the year.”

Pre-orders via: www.melodicrockclassics.com

Track Listing:
One Foot In Front:

01. War Games 3:40
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

02. She Made A Fool Out Of You 3:54
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek

03. System Overload 4:11
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

04. Call The Night 3:25
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek, John Paul Young

05. Soldier Of Fortune 4:32
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

06. Cryin’ Eyes 3:59
Written-By – John Paul Young, Warren Morgan

07. Body Heat 3:52
Written-By – John Capek, Leslie Smith, Marc Jordan

08. Love Is For Heroes 3:42
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek

09. Television Girl 4:40
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

10. L.A. Sunset 3:39
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek

Bonus Tracks:
11. The Sirens 4:05
Written-By – John Paul Young, Warren Morgan

12. War Games (Instrumental) 3:49
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

13. Blues Singer (Previously Unreleased) 3:59
Written-By – Alex Burns

14. Pasadena (Previously Unreleased) 3:47
Written-By – David Hemmings, George Young, Harry Vanda

15. Down On Down On Down (Previously Unreleased) 3:59
Written-By – Beeb Birtles, Frank Howson

16. Soldier Of Fortune (Extended Mix) 5:10
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

17. War Games (Extended Mix) 5.44
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan

WebLinks: www.melodicrock.com / www.melodicrockclassics.com

