John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued - Noise11.com

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.
‘One Foot In Front’ was the seventh album for John Paul Young. It contained the hit song ‘Soldier of Fortune’.
‘One Foot In Front’ was John Paul Young’s first album to no use Harry Vanda and George Young as producers. John Capek, who co-wrote nine of the 10 songs, was the producer. He has worked with Cher and Boonie Raitt. His songs have been recorded by Rod Stewart, Joe Cocker and Diana Ross.
John Paul Young comments: “It was a unique time with the Berlin Wall still being an issue, working with John Capek was really a new experience, it was good to feel as if the time in the biz wasn’t all over even though everything didn’t quite work out the way we’d hoped. I also learned a lot about the frustrations of the people from the East Side from our engineer (the late) Thomas Stiehler, he was part of the road crew in a band that successfully escaped to the west.”
MelodicRock Classics boss Andrew McNeice had this to say: “I feel honoured and privileged to have gained the confidence of John, his management and principle artists John Capek and Frank Howson to finally allow this gem of an album to be restored to its original state, with a fresh remaster. ‘Soldier Of Fortune’ was an instant favourite when I first heard it back in 1983 and to this day remains one of my favourite ever Aussie songs. The whole album is one that has remained close
to my heart over the years.”
Sadly Frank Howson passed away in 2024. But he was involved in the talks behind this release and was excited to see it happen. Taken from one of his messages comes this quote: “It was criminally underrated. We spent a fortune on it. But Aussie radio were resistant to supporting JPY’s comeback. Even after ‘Soldier of Fortune’ became a Top 10 hit. Go figure. But Juke magazine named it one of the Top 10 best albums of the year.”
Track Listing:
One Foot In Front:
01. War Games 3:40
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
02. She Made A Fool Out Of You 3:54
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek
03. System Overload 4:11
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
04. Call The Night 3:25
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek, John Paul Young
05. Soldier Of Fortune 4:32
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
06. Cryin’ Eyes 3:59
Written-By – John Paul Young, Warren Morgan
07. Body Heat 3:52
Written-By – John Capek, Leslie Smith, Marc Jordan
08. Love Is For Heroes 3:42
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek
09. Television Girl 4:40
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
10. L.A. Sunset 3:39
Written-By – Frank Howson, John Capek
Bonus Tracks:
11. The Sirens 4:05
Written-By – John Paul Young, Warren Morgan
12. War Games (Instrumental) 3:49
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
13. Blues Singer (Previously Unreleased) 3:59
Written-By – Alex Burns
14. Pasadena (Previously Unreleased) 3:47
Written-By – David Hemmings, George Young, Harry Vanda
15. Down On Down On Down (Previously Unreleased) 3:59
Written-By – Beeb Birtles, Frank Howson
16. Soldier Of Fortune (Extended Mix) 5:10
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
17. War Games (Extended Mix) 5.44
Written-By – John Capek, Marc Jordan
