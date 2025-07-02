Boom Crash Opera Reveals Dates for Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera will spend October to Christmas touring Australia on the Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour.
Boom Crash Opera have released 21 singles. 20 were between 1986 and 1997. In 2025 were we treated to the first single in 27 years, ‘Latest Hussle’.
Boom Crash Opera were a hit from their first single ‘Great Wall’ in 1986. They have had 10 Top 10 hits across the 80s and into the early 90s.
1989’s ‘Onion Skin’ also cut through with American audiences.
Tour Dates
boomcrashopera.com
Friday 3 October Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD
Saturday 4 October Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba QLD
Friday 10 October The Gov, Hindmarsh SA
Saturday 11 October Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC
Friday 17 October Carine Glades Tavern, Duncraig WA
Saturday 18 October Gosnells Hotel, Gosnell WA
Friday 24 October Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD
Saturday 25 October Koala Tavern, Capalaba QLD
Friday 31 October Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC with Models
Sunday 2 November Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC with Models
Friday 7 November Belmont 16s, Belmont NSW
Saturday 8 November Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW
Friday 14 November Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Saturday 15 November The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool VIC
Friday 21 November Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS with Models
Saturday 22 November Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS with Models
Friday 28 November Wallsend Diggers, Wallsend NSW
Saturday 29 November Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW
Friday 12 December Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Saturday 13 December The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC
