Boom Crash Opera Reveals Dates for Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera will spend October to Christmas touring Australia on the Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour.

Boom Crash Opera have released 21 singles. 20 were between 1986 and 1997. In 2025 were we treated to the first single in 27 years, ‘Latest Hussle’.

Boom Crash Opera were a hit from their first single ‘Great Wall’ in 1986. They have had 10 Top 10 hits across the 80s and into the early 90s.

1989’s ‘Onion Skin’ also cut through with American audiences.

Tour Dates

Head to boomcrashopera.com

Friday 3 October Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD

Saturday 4 October Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba QLD

Friday 10 October The Gov, Hindmarsh SA

Saturday 11 October Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC

Friday 17 October Carine Glades Tavern, Duncraig WA

Saturday 18 October Gosnells Hotel, Gosnell WA

Friday 24 October Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD

Saturday 25 October Koala Tavern, Capalaba QLD

Friday 31 October Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC with Models

Sunday 2 November Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC with Models

Friday 7 November Belmont 16s, Belmont NSW

Saturday 8 November Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW

Friday 14 November Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Saturday 15 November The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool VIC

Friday 21 November Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS with Models

Saturday 22 November Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS with Models

Friday 28 November Wallsend Diggers, Wallsend NSW

Saturday 29 November Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW

Friday 12 December Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday 13 December The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook