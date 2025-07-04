 Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’ - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet Live Forever

Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2025

in News

On 11 July 2025 Dog Trumpet will release their ninth album ‘Live Forever’.

Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty originally formed Dog Trumpet in 1991 as a side project to Mental As Anything. When Peter and Reg left Mental As Anything in 2000 Dog Trumpet because their main musical vehicle.

Peter wrote one of Mental As Anything’s biggest hits ‘Berserk Warriors’. Reg gave Mentals ‘Spirit Got Lost’. In Dog Trumpet, the brothers each write their own songs and generally alternative the songs through the ‘Live Forever’ album.

The songs are:

Veil of Rein (Peter)
Live Forever (Reg)
High On The Rocks (Peter)
Space and Time (Reg)
Nobody Knows (Reg)
Waltz of the Wind (Bill Lake and Arthur Baysting cover)
Marianne (Peter)
Ding Dong Butterfly (Reg)
Eileen (Peter)
Under Water (Peter)
Ancestral Land (Reg)
Medicine Balls (Peter)

You can order Dog Trumpet ‘Live Forever’ from the band’s website.

Dog Trumpet dates are:

July 5, Sydney, Marrickville
July 6, Port Kembla, The Servo
July 12, Mullumbimby, Mullum Roots Festival
July 26, Melbourne, The Tote

https://dogtrumpet.net/gigs

