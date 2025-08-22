 Jon Stevens Releases Fourth Song In Four Weeks ‘Paradise’ - Noise11.com
Jon Stevens Releases Fourth Song In Four Weeks ‘Paradise’

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2025

in News

Jon Stevens has been quietly heading towards a new album, feeding fans a song a week. This week, he is at week four with ‘Paradise’.

The projected started with ‘Shimmer’.

Week two’s release was ‘So Beautiful’.

And week three saw the release of ‘Your Bubble’

The title for Jon’s upcoming album is ‘Shimmer’.

Jon Stevens has carved out one of the most remarkable careers in Australian rock, stepping seamlessly between being a solo artist, fronting some of the country’s most beloved bands, and briefly joining one of the most iconic groups in the world. His journey from his New Zealand roots to frontman of Noiseworks, a collaborator with INXS, and a founding member of The Dead Daisies maps out four decades of music history.

Jon Stevens began his career as a solo artist in his native New Zealand. His debut album, Jezebel (1980), was a smash in his homeland, topping the New Zealand charts and producing the No.1 single “Jezebel”. A second solo record, Jon Stevens (1982), followed before Stevens relocated to Australia, where his career would take on a whole new life.
In the years after Noiseworks, Stevens returned to solo work with a string of albums that cemented his reputation as one of Australia’s great rock voices.

His solo albums include:
Jezebel (1980)
Jon Stevens (1982)
Are U Satisfied (1993)
Circle (1996)
Ain’t No Life For The Faint Hearted (1999)
The Works (2005)
Changing Times (2011)
Testify! (2011)
Woman (2013)
Starlight (2017)

Each record showcased Stevens’ ability to move from raw rock to soul, blues and gospel influences, with Starlight notably produced by Dave Stewart of Eurythmics.

Jon Stevens’ move to Australia led directly to the formation of Noiseworks in 1986. With Stuart Fraser (guitar), Justin Stanley (keyboards), Kevin Nicol (drums) and Steve Balbi (bass), the band quickly became one of the defining rock groups of the late 80s.

The debut album Noiseworks (1987) was an instant success, peaking at No.2 in Australia and spawning hits such as “No Lies”, “Take Me Back”, and “Welcome to the World”. The follow-up, Touch (1988), was even bigger, reaching No.5 and including the classics “Touch”, “In My Youth”, and “Simple Man”.

In 1991, the band released Love Versus Money, which continued the run of chart success with “Hot Chilli Woman” and “Miles & Miles”. After three albums, the band split in 1992, but their songs have remained staples of Australian radio ever since.

A fourth album ‘Evolution’ was released in 2022. It was Noiseworks first album in 31 years. The album, recorded years earlier, was released in tribute to guitarist Stuart Fraser, who played on the album before he passed away in 2019.

Noiseworks albums:

Noiseworks (1987)
Touch (1988)
Love Versus Money (1991)
Evolution (2022)

In 2000, Jon Stevens was invited to join INXS as their new lead singer following the death of Michael Hutchence in 1997. His tenure with the band was short but significant. Stevens toured extensively with INXS and recorded the single “I Get Up” (2002), which marked the band’s first new material since Hutchence’s passing.

Although he left in 2003, Stevens’ time with INXS gave the band breathing space as they searched for a way forward.

Jon Stevens co-founded The Dead Daisies with guitarist David Lowy in 2012. The project aimed to capture the spirit of classic rock with a rotating line-up of international players. Stevens fronted the band on their debut self-titled album The Dead Daisies (2013), which featured members of Guns N’ Roses and Whitesnake.

The record included the single “Lock ’N’ Load”, co-written and featuring Slash, and set the tone for the hard rock credentials the band would carry into the following decade. Stevens parted ways with The Dead Daisies in 2015, but his contribution laid the groundwork for their global touring success.

Jon Stevens also starred in the 1992 Australian Jesus Christ Superstar production with Kate Ceberano and John Farnham.

Monitor Jon Stevens’ new music at https://www.jonstevens.com

